Along with the championship division, the senior division of the 22nd annual Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open competed, with Susan Bond, PGA, taking home the championship trophy.
“It’s always fun to get a win, especially playing a new facility,” Bond said. “Everyone here was a wonderful host, and it’s a beautiful piece of property.”
Bond shot +10 through the two days of senior play.
“I played OK; I had a little problem last night when it started to get dark, and that was a little challenging,” she said. “With being a veteran, you get used to that.”
Erica Chappell placed second overall and low amateur with a score of +17.
Fairfield Glade’s Jean Kraft placed sixth at +23, and also representing Fairfield was Nancy Harper at +38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.