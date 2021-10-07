This week’s checklist didn’t include “hide from a tornado” on it, yet Wednesday evening I found myself in the Chronicle basement riding out part of Wednesday’s massive storms that hit Cumberland County.
I sat at my desk working on the Zone (not paying attention to much of anything) when I caught the words “tornado warning” on the scanner.
Radar indicated rotation was traveling north from Pikeville/Bledsoe County straight for Lake Tansi and eventually Crossville.
I’ll admit, it was hard to take the threat seriously. What are the odds something hits downtown Crossville?
Regardless, my eyes stayed fixed to the radar (and Twitter), looking for the latest rotation path until it was inevitable; downtown Crossville was in the direct path.
That 30-minute stretch was some of the loudest wind and rain I’ve heard in years. The anticipation had my adrenaline running as meteorologists across Twitter had the same message: take cover in Crossville now, a tornado could very well touch down at any moment.
Thankfully, the tornado didn’t touch down in town, but the threat was certainly real enough.
It’s amazing how quick weather can change. I’m sure all the Pleasant Hill readers can attest to this, as their community was affected by a tornado this year that seemingly came out of nowhere.
Following the tornado threat was hours and hours of rain. I almost took my kayak down Peavine to work this morning. I know rain is necessary, but come on. Can it ease up a little?
