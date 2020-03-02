With their season on the line, the No. 8 Stone Memorial Lady Panthers traveled to East Hamilton Friday night and left with a 62-60 victory over the Hurricanes in the Region 3AAA quarterfinals.
Though the Lady Panthers defeated East Hamilton 79-55 on Nov. 26, 2019, Lady Panther head coach Mike Buck knew this matchup would be different than their first encounter.
“They have five seniors that play and didn’t want their season to end,” said Buck. “That inspired them to play harder, and they’re talented. They have all kinds of pieces.”
East Hamilton was led by five-star recruit Madison Hayes, a two-time Miss Basketball finalist and Mississippi State University signee who averaged 26 points per game this season.
Hayes finished Friday’s contest with 31 points and nine rebounds.
“I thought we were pretty good defensively, and we gave up 60 points,” Buck said. “I think we were focused, but they were able to still go out and get buckets.”
Stone Memorial was led by junior Tessa Miller, who put up an impressive stat line of her own with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Sophomore Annah Goss and senior Emma Capps also made vital contributions, as Goss scored 14 points and recorded four assists. Capps had 11 points and six rebounds.
Stone Memorial led by as many as five points (24-19) late in the first half before East Hamilton closed the second period on a 7-0 run to lead 26-24 at the break.
After trading baskets early in the third period, Stone Memorial put together a 12-2 run to lead 46-37 late in the period, a cushion they would need during the fourth quarter to hold off the Hurricanes.
East Hamilton cut the fourth-quarter lead to one possession only once, on the final shot by Hayes at the buzzer to make the final score 62-60.
The victory advanced the Lady Panthers to Monday’s Region 3AAA semifinal round, a rematch with White County High School in Sparta.
“We don’t have to worry about getting our kids motivated to play them,” Buck said prior to Monday’s game. “We know who they are, and playing them there is specials as we found out last week.”
It was White County who played spoiler to Stone Memorial’s chance at a district championship last week, as the Warriorettes won the District 6AAA championship as the overall No. 4 seed.
White County defeated Stone Memorial 77-72 in the semifinal round of that tournament.
“There are 32 teams left, and all of them are capable of beating the other ones on any given night,” Buck added.
As of Friday’s win, the Lady Panthers are 27-3 overall this season.
Stone Memorial (62): Tessa Miller 23, Annah Goss 14, Emma Capps 11, Mattie Buck 6, Katie Adkisson 3, Keaton Freitag 3, Chloe Roark 2
