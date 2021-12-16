A strong start helped the Cumberland County Lady Jets hold off a second-half run by Stone Memorial for a 61-46 victory in District 7AAA basketball action on Tuesday.
“We’re really happy,” said CCHS head coach Kim Cram-Torres. “It’s nice to be 2-0 in district going into Christmas break. I thought we played pretty well, and we’ve had a hard time doing that. We found our footing a little bit tonight.
“It was hard,” she added. “Any time you come across town and play this game, it’s going to be difficult.”
The win was Cumberland County’s first in the series since December 5, 2017, and the first victory over Stone Memorial for anyone on the CCHS roster.
“This was great for the upperclassmen,” Cram-Torres said. “They’ve been waiting to be at this point, be older and to win this game.”
Lady Jet point guard Emery Baragona continued her impressive play this season with 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals in the win
Two more Lady Jets hit double figures as Abby Houston and Jorja Anderson each scored 14 points. Houston also posted five assists and four rebounds, while Anderson had nine boards, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Grace Baldwin had nine points and five steals for CCHS as well.
For Stone Memorial, it was senior guard Katie Adkisson leading the show with 18 points and three assists, including four three-pointers.
SMHS freshman Kortney Headrick posted her second-consecutive game with 17 points, and she added nine rebounds as well.
Cumberland County wasted no time quieting the SMHS crowd as the Lady Jets got off to a lightning-quick 12-0 start less than three minutes into the game.
“We were happy with that start, obviously, and you need that in this environment,” Cram-Torres said. “You’ve got to get going quick. It’s not even about the 12-0; it’s about playing well.”
Cumberland County’s lead stayed in double digits as they were ahead 17-4 after one quarter.
Stone Memorial came to life in the second period, but CCHS kept them at bay to lead 36-20 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers made things interesting in the third period, as a quick 13-3 SMHS run capped off by a Headrick and-one basket brought Stone Memorial within two possessions (39-33) of the Lady Jets with 4:08 remaining in the quarter.
However, Cumberland County’s Baragona would let SMHS no closer as she nailed a three-pointer from the logo to put CCHS back up by nine points (42-33) on the following possession.
“We knew that they (Stone Memorial) would come out and make a run,” Cram-Torres said. “We took their first couple of blows, then responded.”
A low-scoring fourth quarter saw the Lady Jets hold off any chance of a Stone Memorial comeback to win by a final score of 61-46.
“This was growing up in front of everybody in the county,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “It was a struggle at times for our kids. We got rattled right out of the gate, going down 12-0. We could’ve really laid down, but I’m proud of our kids for staying engaged and getting after it.
“We made some silly plays that put us behind, but that’s what happens against good teams.”
Cumberland County improves to 4-4 overall and 2-0 in District 7AAA play with the victory. The Lady Jets travel Friday to York Institute, who defeated them earlier in the season.
Stone Memorial falls to 4-5 overall with the loss and 1-1 in district action. SMHS hosts Hillsboro on Friday at 6 p.m.
Photos and video highlights from Tuesday’s game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Cumberland County (61): Emery Baragona 17, Abby Houston 14, Jorja Anderson 14, Grace Baldwin 9, Aliyah Hawkins 3, Beth Ann Brewer 2, Josi Smith 2
Stone Memorial (46): Katie Adkisson 18, Kortney Headrick 17, Rachel Houston 5, Maggie Hazelton 4, Taylor Guthrie 2
