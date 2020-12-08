District 7AA play got off to a solid start for the Cumberland County Lady Jets Monday night, as they used a stellar second-half performance to defeat Marion County, 55-36.
“When I first got here, one of the first things we did was establish goals, and one of the first ones was win the district and get that No. 1 seed,” said CCHS head coach Tyler McWilliams. “Little did we know how much more important that No. 1 seed would be, now that the higher seeds host the tournament games.”
The Lady Jets started sluggish, as Marion County briefly held a 7-6 lead in the first period.
“We hadn’t played in almost a week, so not having that normal routine threw us off a little bit,” McWilliams said. “I feel like we weren’t as focused as we needed to be. But we had some good players come off the bench and give us a spark that we needed.
“Josi Smith played her best game that she’s played for me this year,” McWilliams added on bench contributors. “She looked comfortable out there. I was also pleased with Chloe Reagan, and we knew that was coming. She’s got that senior maturity on the floor.”
Cumberland County settled in to take a 15-11 lead after one period. Marion County hung around through the second quarter to make the score 29-23 at halftime in favor of CCHS.
Out of the break, CCHS took over defensively in the third period to hold Marion County to seven points in the frame. Cumberland County led 45-30 after three periods.
“That was the plan the whole night,” McWilliams said. “It just took us a while to get going and get that pressure that we wanted. Sometimes, that’s just part of basketball and you have to make adjustments as the game goes on.”
The Lady Jets closed out strong in the fourth quarter, holding Marion County to only 13 second-half points to win by a final score of 55-36.
Sophomore point guard Emery Baragona recorded a double-double in the victory, as she posted 15 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.
“Emery did a good job defensively, and she did a good job making scoring opportunities for other people,” McWilliams added.
Reigning District 7AA MVP Abby Houston also scored in double figures, as the sophomore recorded 13 points and five rebounds.
Senior guard Nerissa Scarbrough contributed five points and six rebounds as well.
The victory extends Cumberland County's dominance in District 7AA to 31 consecutive victories over 7AA opponents.
Cumberland County has a quick turnaround before facing cross-town rival Stone Memorial on Tuesday night.
“This is my first Stone-CCHS game, so I’m looking forward to the fun atmosphere that will be,” McWilliams said. “We know that Stone is one of the top teams in all of Tennessee. Any time you get a chance to compete against a team like that, it’s good. We’re excited for our program to go up against them and see where we can grow, and where we’ve already grown.”
Cumberland County at Stone Memorial is scheduled to tip off on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
Cumberland County (55): Emery Baragona 15, Abby Houston 13, Jalynn Baldwin 8, Chloe Reagan 5, Nerissa Scarbrough 5, Josi Smith 4, Madison Buffkin 2, Shelbi Smith 2, Beth Ann Brewer 1
