An undefeated Christian Academy of Knoxville football team kept its hot start going Friday night as they defeated the Stone Memorial Panthers 59-20 in Knoxville.
“That’s a good football team,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “We’ve seen four really good passing teams so far that have taken advantage of a young secondary.
“Big plays on defense again killed us. And offensively, we’re not good enough yet to overcome even a holding penalty.”
The Warriors capitalized on big plays, as six of their touchdowns came on plays of 28 yards or more.
After CAK jumped ahead 17-0 early in the second quarter, the Stone Memorial Panthers answered with a touchdown drive to end the first half.
Sophomore quarterback Bryant Carter found junior Grant Finley in the back corner of the end zone for a four-yard touchdown pass to make the score 17-6 at halftime.
CAK opened the second half by scoring 28 consecutive points to take a 45-6 lead.
The Panthers would stop the bleeding via a 35-yard Nick Coble touchdown run in the fourth. Cedric Little followed with a successful two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 45-14.
After another CAK touchdown, Coble again broke loose, this time for a 73-yard touchdown run down the right side to make the score 52-20.
The Warriors found the end zone once more to make the final score 59-20.
Coble finished the day with 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns for SMHS.
“Nick ran the ball hard,” said Samber. “I’m proud of him. He’s going to continue to carry the ball for us.”
Carter went 14-24 for 110 yards and a touchdown through the air along with 37 rushing yards.
Riley Day hauled in 37 receiving yards, followed by Zach Street recording 34.
Braxton Singer and Cedric Little led defensively with four tackles apiece.
Up next for Stone Memorial (1-3) is a showdown with Livingston Academy (4-0), who is fresh off a victory over Class AAA No. 5 Upperman.
“Livingston is an outstanding football team,” Samber said. “But we’ve got them at home, and our fans are great. We’ve got to have a great turnout for that game. We need to play our best football.”
Kickoff for Livingston Academy at Stone Memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m.
