Thursday’s Cumberland County at Upperman soccer game was a picture-perfect example of “a tale of two halves.”
After a scoreless first half, the Lady Jets scored six unanswered goals in the second half for a 6-0 district victory.
“The first half we were way too stagnant and weren’t being creative,” said CCHS coach Cub Whitson. “I feel like we were waiting on someone else to make a big play. In the second, we tweaked a couple things that allowed us to get more space to run into and the girls executed it beautifully.”
Lauren Randall broke through first, scoring with 37:51 remaining to take a 1-0 lead. Jordan Herring followed with a hat trick, scoring three consecutive goals in 14 minutes to give Cumberland County a 4-0 lead.
Belle Christopher made her mark as well, scoring two goals in the final 18 minutes, along with two assists, to make the final score 6-0.
“This was our first district game, and it’s always good to have a strong showing to start off with,” said Whitson. “We’ve got to get the ball in the back of the net from the get-go."
The Lady Jets will play next at DeKalb County on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.
