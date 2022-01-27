Tuesday’s matchup of Crossville girls basketball programs was all Cumberland County again as the Lady Jets used a strong defensive performance to defeat Stone Memorial, 64-34.
The District 7AAA win completes Cumberland County’s (12-8, 6-1) season sweep over SMHS for the first time since 2016-’17.
Lady Jet junior guard Emery Baragona posted 21 points in the victory, followed by 13 from Abby Houston and 12 points by freshman guard Aliyah Hawkins.
“Aliyah really came up big for us tonight,” said CCHS head coach Kim Cram-Torres. “We needed some offensive production to really get us going, and she usually does that. Abby Houston hit some big threes for us, too.”
For Stone Memorial (7-11, 2-4), the freshman duo of Adison Howard and Kortney Headrick led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Cumberland County’s win over Stone Memorial follows a 59-44 win over now AP No. 3-ranked Livingston Academy on Saturday, who was No. 2 at the time. Avoiding a letdown after the victory was key for CCHS.
“Everyone wants to have that big win, but it’s almost harder after you get it,” Cram-Torres said. “Then there’s potential for a big letdown.
“We got tested in the first half of this game, (vs. Stone) and I’m thankful for that and we responded.”
Stone Memorial had no plans of handing CCHS a victory, as the Lady Panthers trailed by only two points at halftime, 21-19.
“The biggest adjustment for us was coming out and matching Stone’s intensity,” Cram-Torres said. “We knew they were going to come in here and play to win. In the first half, they really got after us and 100% credit goes to them.”
Cumberland County locked in defensively in the second half, outscoring Stone Memorial 43-15 in the final two quarters as transition defense led to easy offense for the Lady Jets en route to a 64-34 victory.
The Lady Jets have now won four consecutive games and stand atop the District 7AAA in a three-way tie with Livingston Academy and White County.
“If you can’t get motivated and create momentum at this point, then there’s something wrong with you,” Cram-Torres said. “We should have so much internal motivation right now with the type of momentum we’re building.”
Stone Memorial sits at 2-4 in league play and hosted White County on Thursday. The Lady Jets hit the floor next on Tuesday at Upperman.
Cumberland County (64): Emery Baragona 21, Abby Houston 13, Aliyah Hawkins 12, Jorja Anderson 9, Grace Baldwin 5, Jalynn Baldwin 2, Aleaha Moore 2
Stone Memorial (34): Adison Howard 12, Kortney Headrick 10, Lily Hinch 6, Katie Adkisson 4, Bailey Dyer 2
