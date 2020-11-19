Basketball season tipped off for the Cumberland County Jets Tuesday night, and a strong fourth quarter pushed the Jets to a 17-point victory over York Institute, 70-53.
Cumberland County’s Jackson Inman led all scorers with 25 points, followed closely by teammate Kole Torres at 21.
Inman’s 25 points came on 52% shooting from the field. He pulled down eight rebounds as well.
Torres contributed eight rebounds and five assists to the Jet victory.
Cumberland County closed the first quarter strong with a 20-7 lead, and pushed that to as many as 21 points (28-7) in the second period.
York Institute stopped the bleeding late in the second period and cut the Jet lead to 35-28 at halftime.
The Dragons kept their run going into the third period as they briefly took a 40-37 lead over CCHS.
From that point midway through the third quarter, Cumberland County outscored York 33-16 the rest of the way, including 24-13 in the fourth quarter to win 70-53.
Along with Torres and Inman’s strong nights, Adam Floyd posted nine points, six rebounds and two assists.
The victory moves Cumberland County to 1-0 on the season.
CCHS will travel to Clarkrange this Saturday afternoon for more hall of fame action, as the Jets will face Livingston Academy and Cookeville in a play day.
Photos, video highlights and more from Saturday’s action will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Cumberland County (70): Jackson Inman 25, Kole Torres 21, Adam Floyd 9, Devin Lane 8, Carson Conatser 5, Jaxon Reed 1, Ace Hawkins 1
