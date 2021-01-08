The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers started 2021 how they ended 2020: winning.
SMHS hosted Cleveland in a girls-only contest Thursday evening and defeated the Blue Raiders, 54-33.
"We're happy to have won, but we didn't play great," said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. "We had too many dead trips where our focus wasn't really there. We can't have wasted possessions."
Stone Memorial survived the eight-day layoff thanks to a stellar defensive performance. SMHS gave up only 33 points and allowing Cleveland to shoot 25% from the field.
Seeing a Region 3AAA opponent during the season was valuable for the Lady Panthers.
"That's somebody that we could see down the road in the region tournament," said Buck.
Tessa Miller led Stone Memorial with another strong performance, as the Belmont signee posted 18 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.
Skylar Dishman posted 14 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Lady Panthers. Point guard Mattie Buck recorded four points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Stone Memorial never trailed in the contest and led 34-20 at halftime. SMHS led by as many as 24 points (50-26) in the second half before winning 54-33.
The Lady Panthers improve to 10-1 overall and have won 10 consecutive games. Stone Memorial has a quick turnaround, as they travel to Cumberland County tonight.
"It's a quick turnaround," Buck said. "Our girls know their girls, so there's not really a scouting report to go over. They're playing well and it's a good young basketball team. How we approach each possession will be important."
Stone Memorial at Cumberland County is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. Seating is limited due to TSSAA COVID-19 restrictions.
Stone Memorial (54): Tessa Miller 18, Skylar Dishman 14, Katie Adkisson 7, Keaton Freitag 7, Mattie Buck 4, Annah Goss 4
