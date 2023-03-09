The Stone Memorial Panthers had done it many times before. Playing one of the tougher hoop schedules in the state, they were familiar with falling behind early during the regular season and having to fight their way back. When it happened, they would always turn on the heat with their trademark defense, and someone seemed to always catch fire offensively.
So when the Panthers were trailing by double digits heading into the fourth quarter of their substate game earlier this week against Fulton in Knoxville, no one was panicked.
Stone Memorial made its charge, erasing as much as a 15-point second-half deficit to tie the game with 1:30 on the clock. Unfortunately, this time, the clock ran out and the Panthers fell 58-54.
“Our defensive effort really picked up,” said Stone coach Neil Capps. “We were scrambling a little bit, but the pressure picked up on Fulton, too. They understood the moment. We created some turnovers. Any time you can score and get a stop, score and get a stop, you create those big momentum swings. That’s what happened for us.
“They didn’t make a single bucket in the fourth quarter. All seven points were on free throws. We really cleaned ourselves up on defense. We were able to climb back in it. We committed some fouls, but they were able to execute their free throws.”
Stone Memorial finished the season with a 25-7 overall record, capping off a two-year swing of 47 wins and appearances in the substate and the state Final Four.
“We knew their best three players were Taj and Denaj Kimber, and Tyler Lee,” said Capps. “You can have the best plan you want against kids like that, and you’ll notice we played very solid defense against them, but they just made plays. We knew what they were capable of. The moment wasn’t too big for them. Really, I think they could win the whole thing.”
Fulton jumped out to an early lead, thanks mainly to the play of the Kimber twins. The Falcons grabbed a 20-12 lead after the first period. Stone picked it up offensively, but went into the locker room trailing Fulton by a score of 29-22.
“We seemed out of whack offensively, we couldn’t seem to get the ball to go in the hole,” Capps said. “But we kept defending well, we kept getting some stops and kept turning them over. We also had some defensive miscues which allowed them to keep that lead. That falls back on me.
“We were really encouraged at halftime because I felt we hadn’t played a really good game yet and we were only down seven. We dug ourselves a little hole in the third period, but that is the ebb and flow of basketball. They made a few more plays than we did.”
Fulton extended its lead to double digits in the second half, leading by as many as 15 points, and taking a 51-37 margin into the final eight minutes. Stone rallied to tie the game at 54-54 with 90 seconds to play.
Matthew Bilbrey led Stone Memorial with 21 points in the game. Cade Capps had 14 and Brady Lane scored eight. Blake Holt chipped in five points, while Connor Bowman tallied four and Wyatt Grothe scored two.
Denaj Kimber had 20 points to set the pace for Fulton. Lee scored 18.
“We let them get out to too big of a lead,” coach Capps said. “I was proud of our ability to fight back, cut into the lead and tie it back up. I just hate it for the guys we weren’t able to finish it.”
Coach Capps said he hated to see the season come to a close for his kids, but he knew they had given everything, not only in the game but also for the season.
“We obviously had high expectations this year, and we’re definitely a little more than disappointed we were not able to obtain a lot of our goals,” the coach said. “I feel bad for the kids, but this was a very successful group with a lot to be proud of.
“We snuck up on people last year, and this year I knew we weren’t going to be able to do that. We had 32 games and we won 25 of them while getting everyone’s best effort. We had a lot of good nights, but that’s life. Everything is not always going to work out for you. Sometimes that’s how it goes.
“But this is a really good group. They played hard for each other. We have to remember basketball is bigger than putting the ball in the hole. You have to learn sacrifice, teamwork and dedication. This group of guys has been great, and I am really proud of the people they are and the opportunity I had to work with them.”
