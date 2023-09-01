Chris Hannah, the talented senior wide receiver at Stone Memorial, has something to prove.
After having a solid sophomore season and a killer summer in the weight room, Chris went into his junior campaign in 2022 ready to set the world on fire. He was physically ready. He was mentally ready, and he just knew it was going to be his season.
But in the second game of the year, Chris was hit hard and broke his leg. He missed the next nine weeks of action.
“Before my junior year, I got in the weight room and put on about 20 pounds of muscle,” Chris said. “Then I broke my leg and it was a long recovery. It was difficult for me because they thought I was going to have to have surgery.
“I can still remember. It was the end of the first quarter of the East Ridge game. We were in a heavy-set offense, and we ran 27 power. I remember a guy coming over the top of me, and I felt my leg snap under me.”
Chris, the son of Larry Hannah and Stacia Knight, attacked rehab like a wild man. He improved and his body healed quicker than expected. He didn’t have to end up having surgery.
“The bad thing was there was nothing I could do about it,” Chris said. “It got to the point where I got pretty down on myself because I couldn’t do much. I had to go through a lot of adversity, but I came back. I wasn’t about to let it keep me down. I wanted to be back with my teammates, and I think I have a pretty good attitude about this season.”
Chris picked up the game of football when he was very young. His father, who played at Cumberland County High School, introduced football and encouraged Chris to get involved. He did, and he’s never stopped since.
“I tried baseball, but didn’t like it as much as football,” Chris said. “I just like playing the game, being a part of the game. I also love the competition. Playing football is so much fun, and I just love being out there making big plays and doing whatever I can to help my team.”
Chris and the Stone Memorial Panthers will be back on the field Sept. 1 when they host crosstown rival Cumberland County. The game is slated to begin at 7 p.m.
“The Cumberland County game is a big rivalry,” Chris said. “It is a great atmosphere. The whole town is there. That’s why they call it ‘The King of the Mountain.’ The guys at Cumberland County are my friends, I grew up with many of them, but the guys at Stone are my guys.”
He said though they want to win the game, the Panthers are focused on one game at a time, taking things week-by-week. They want to focus on what’s ahead of them, not behind them.
Chris has had a good career with the Panthers. Since 2020, Stone Memorial has won 22 games, including 12 of the last 14 outings. SMHS is currently 2-0 this season.
“I think over the years I have been able to develop my game through a lot of hard work on and off the field,” said Chris.
“My freshman year, I was the backup quarterback. I was moved to wide receiver my sophomore year. Then I was injured my junior year.
“There was no way I was going to give up. I couldn’t because the passion I have for the game, the love I have for it, and the things I want to do. I want to play college football. That kept driving me and driving me to come back and come back even better than I was.
“I love my teammates, and I would do anything for them, and I knew I needed to get out there on the field to help them.”
Chris said he’s excited about the potential this year’s Stone Memorial squad has.
Even though the Panthers lost a lot of players to graduation, he believes they have the tools to make a deep run in the postseason.
“Our goal is to play in December and end our season in Chattanooga [site of state championship],” Chris said. “[For that to happen] I have to keep pushing myself and keep getting better.”
