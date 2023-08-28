Last week, the Stone Memorial Panthers’ “Air Attack” paid dividends as they opened the season with over 400 yards of total offense, 344 through the air, in a 25-20 victory over Cookeville.
On Friday, Stone Memorial showed just how balanced of an attack it has as the Panthers had 418 yards of total offense in a 40-16 victory at Sweetwater. This time, SMHS had 314 yards on the ground.
“A win is a win, but that was a sloppy ball game,” said Stone coach Derik Samber. “I don’t want to be playing my best football in August, but I want to be playing cleaner ball next week.”
The win pushes Stone Memorial to 2-0 on the season for the second consecutive year. Sweetwater falls to 1-1.
“I had never been here before, but this is a tough place to play,” Samber said. “This is the second team this season we had never beaten before. There was a lot going on today with the elements, the heat advisory.”
The weather wasn’t the only thing providing heat Friday. Stone Memorial scored on the first play from scrimmage when Houston Woody rambled 73 yards for a touchdown. Tony Mauricio’s extra point was blocked, but the Panthers led 6-0 with 11:37 on the clock.
Later in the period, Stone picked up its second score when quarterback Nick Osmun capped a scoring drive with a 1-yard dive into the end zone. Mauricio’s kick was good and Stone led 13-0.
“We’ve had to be road warriors this year,” Samber said. “We’ve had to show some toughness, both mentally and physically, to push through. That is a really good Sweetwater team.”
In the second period, Osmun teamed up with Jayden “Bear” Eldridge for two touchdowns. The duo, which is becoming one of the most lethal in the region, scored on tosses of 1 and 3 yards. Mauricio converted one of the two kicks and helped the Panthers led 26-0 with 6:27 to go in the first half.
Sweetwater broke its scoring drought right before the halftime horn when the Wildcats converted a 33-yard field goal to make it 26-3 at the intermission.
Samber was very proud of his team’s defensive effort. Sweetwater scored over 40 points in its season-opening win. However, the Panthers had held them to three points in the first half.
“Our standard for our defense, and we told the kids, our standard is we want them to cross the goal line no more than one time,” Samber said. “We had one sloppy drive to start the second half, but overall it was a great job by the defense and our defensive staff.”
Sweetwater scored on its first possession of the second half, but the Panthers answered twice in the fourth period to put away any of Sweetwater’s comeback hopes.
Osmun tossed another touchdown pass, this time to Woody from eight yards out. Mauricio’s kick was good and with 11:51 to go in the game, Stone Memorial led 33-10.
On its next possession, Stone Memorial got its final touchdown on a spectacular one-handed catch by Jayden Faalafua of an Osmun 7-yard scoring strike.
The extra point was good and the Panthers led 40-10 with 6:54 on the clock.
“Nick is so talented,” Samber said. “He’s got a very cool demeanor. No moment is too big for Nick. I think it goes back to his preparation. He’s probably in my classroom every day of the week going through call sheets, going through coverages. He’s very deserving of the success he’s had this year.”
Sweetwater scored in the final minutes of the game to provide the final 40-16 margin.
Up next, the Panthers will host Cumberland County Friday at 7 p.m.
“It is the rivalry game,” Samber said. “I told the kids after the game tonight there are teams we’ve never beaten before; there are region championships. But there is only one county championship, one game where it is Crossville against Crossville.
“The key is we’ve got to take care of us. We’ve got to play a clean game. We’ve had too many penalties, too many dropped balls, too many missed assignments. I don’t want to be playing our best football in August. I want us to clean things up every week.”
