2022 got off to a strong start for the Stone Memorial Panthers, as they picked up a district basketball win at White County on Tuesday, 61-58.
“This is one of the toughest environments to play in,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “We got in some early foul trouble, and we had three guys off the bench in major minutes.
“Preston Mayberry hit four threes. Jayden Eldridge played about 20 consecutive minutes and Rayce Boston gave us some nice minutes in that first half.”
Freshman Cade Capps again led SMHS in scoring, this time with 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Mayberry and senior Dylan Whittenburg totaled 12 points. Eldridge totaled four points, five rebounds and two assists in the win.
Tuesday’s game featured nine lead changes, but the early portions were controlled by White County.
The Warriors led 7-0 early in the first quarter and held a 14-8 advantage after the period.
Stone Memorial took their first lead, 17-14, early in the second period, and both teams were neck-and-neck through the second period to tie the game at 26 at halftime.
White County again took a two-score lead (37-31) early in the third period before SMHS closed the frame strong to lead 46-41 after three periods.
Stone Memorial’s lead grew to as many as 10 points (53-43) midway through the fourth period, but White County wasn’t done yet as they cut the SMHS lead to four points (59-55) late in the game.
Freshman Cade Capps put the game on ice, sinking two free throws with 15 seconds left to put SMHS up six points (61-55).
White County hit three free throws with less than a second left, but got no closer as SMHS won by a final score of 61-58.
“We had guys step up and play through adversity,” Capps said. “We battled there at the end. We didn’t close out great, but continued to make plays. We’re still getting better and improving every game.”
Stone Memorial improves to 8-7 overall and 2-1 in District 7AAA play.
“Every district game is big, and road district games are almost double,” Capps added. “That first round of the tournament is a satellite game. If you’re in that bottom three, you’ll have to travel for the first round of the district.”
The Panthers have won five of their last six games.
“They’re starting to gel and make plays,” Capps said. “The guys are super coachable and are a tough group of kids.”
Stone Memorial hosts Upperman on Friday in district action for their next contest.
“Upperman is going to be well coached. Bobby McWilliams does a great job, and he’s going to have his guys ready. They’re going to execute, defend and play the right way.
Stone Memorial (61): Cade Capps 20, Preston Mayberry 12, Dylan Whittenburg 12, Conner Bowman 5, Jayden Eldridge 4, Blake Holt 4, Matthew Bilbrey 4
