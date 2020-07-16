The 22nd annual Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open will look a little different this year, as the Tennessee Golf Association and Fairfield Glade continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve made a couple of adjustments in order to assume the safety of everybody around,” said Corey Wade, head golf professional at Stonehenge Golf Club. “We want to go above and beyond to make sure people are safe and comfortable.”
Hosted annually at Stonehenge Golf Club, the 2020 edition of the Women’s Open will operate without volunteers, a factor that has helped the tournament run smoothly for years.
“We have a great volunteer force of over 100 volunteers, but we’re not going to be using that this year in order to minimize the interaction and contact to protect both parties,” Wade added.
“Our issue was the shuttle carts and putting the two unknowns together; the player with our volunteer,” said Fairfield Glade Director of Golf Jeff Houston. “We just didn’t feel comfortable with that, so we decided to have no volunteers and the girls will get their own golf cart. We feel like it’s safer.”
Fans are still invited and encouraged to attend the Women’s Open as long as they follow social-distancing guidelines.
“We still want the fans to watch from their homes, around the course and walk with the ladies,” Houston added. “We just want to make sure everybody maintains social distancing.”
Changes have also been made to seating at the 18th green.
“We won’t have any bleachers around 18 to try and spread that out,” said Houston. “We want people to bring their own chairs in.”
Other than the missing bleachers at 18, the tournament will look mostly the same as previous years.
“The play will be stellar; we have a great field coming to play,” Wade said. “You’re just not going to see the volunteers or players really walking around.”
“We limited the field to 96, and we ended up with 92 players,” Houston said.
Stonehenge and the TGA are no strangers to working together during COVID-19.
“Thankfully at Stonehenge, we’ve had two tournaments already this year with the Parent-Child and Senior Open, so we’ve got a good idea for what needs to take place for this to go as safely as possible,” Wade said.
“They had a set of guidelines for those players when they came in,” Houston added “They limited their time on the property.”
Moving forward, golf is instrumental to Fairfield Glade, especially the Women’s Open. Fairfield Glade’s five courses are taking necessary measures to ensure safety on their courses.
“It’s important to us to play tournaments and have them safely,” Houston said. “We’ve had to trim back some events, but as far as actually playing golf, we’ve been doing that.”
“Things change on such a quick basis,” Wade added. “You have to keep your head on a swivel and stay up to date on what’s going on.”
The Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open will run July 23-25.
The first competitors will tee off next Thursday morning, with tee times spread out throughout the day.
Updates will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com as well as in future editions of the Chronicle.
