Wrestling season is underway at Stone Memorial High School, as the Panthers split with Sale Creek and Hixson in their season-opener at Hixson High School.
SMHS defeated Sale Creek while falling to Hixson.
The Panthers recorded six pins against Sale Creek before a barn-burner against Hixson where they fell, 42-39.
“It’s hard to win a close match giving up 24 points to forfeits,” said SMHS head coach Brian Parker. “We will be tougher once we get everyone in the starting line-up. I thought we wrestled well for the first match of the season.”
In girls wrestling, Jorja Kirby and Sarah Pape lost tough matches to Sale Creek while Paige Patton pinned her Sale Creek opponent.
In boys action, Ricky Lester, Ryan King Malachi Ray, Aubrey Thompson, Elijah Cooke, Aden Thompson, Khalli Dishman and Austin Greenwood each scored for Stone Memorial during their match against Sale Creek.
Trenton Duncan and Matthew Becker each won their extra match for Stone Memorial against Sale Creek.
SMHS faced Coffee County on Thursday at Cookeville and travels to Gibb High School on Tuesday. SMHS will also face Bearden during Tuesday’s competiton.
