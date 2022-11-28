The Stone Memorial High School boys and girls picked up victories last week in their wrestling season openers. The Panthers knocked off Hixson 48-23 and followed that with a 66-6 win over the York Dragons.
In girls’ action, the Stone Lady Panthers top county rival Cumberland County by a score of 42-6.
“I wrestled for Hixson over 30 years ago,” said Stone coach Brian Parker. “We have always wrestled them in our first match as a measure for the start of our season.”
There was a double forfeit to start the match at 106 pounds, and Hixson won a forfeit at 113 pounds. Stone won the next eight matches with Avery Scoville beating Kahlil Reese at 120 pounds, Ricky Lester beating Roylec Sneed at 126, Dalton Platz taking a victory over Jesse Ziegler at 132 pounds, and Chandler Gavin beat Tariq Reese in the 138-pound match.
“I had only beaten them once in 16 years until Tuesday night,” Parker said. “If our guys had nerves, they didn’t show it very much. When we got pins in our first three matches (126, 132, and 138 pounds), I thought to myself, we are gonna win this.”
Stone Memorial’s Aubrey Thompson came up next to win the 145-pound division with a win over Ian Von Loh; and Trenton Duncan beat William Sisk at 152. Panther Sam Bringhurst knocked off Isaac Smith at 160 pounds, and Aden Thompson took down Matthew Murphy at 170 pounds.
There was a double forfeit at 182 pounds. Stone’s Matthew Becker lost his match at 195 pounds, and Khalil Dishman was beaten by Maddox Gilley at 220 pounds. Stone lost the heavyweight class at 285 pounds by forfeit.
“At 132 pounds, Dalton wrestled the best I've seen him wrestle, he has improved tremendously,” Parker said. “At 138, rookie Chandler Gavin showed that mental toughness will prevail, as he outlasted his opponent with tape wrapped around his head to stop a persistent nose bleed. After that, the heart of our lineup (Aubrey, Trenton, Sam, Aden) racked up four pins in a row to seal the win with five matches to go.
“Even though the match was won, the most exciting match was the last one at 120 pounds. Freshman Avery Scoville went back and forth with his Hixson opponent for five minutes before finally getting a pin. I was really proud of how hard he wrestled in a varsity spot as a young wrestler, I think he even surprised himself. It was nice to get this big win early and we hope to carry this on through the season.”
In other matches, Stone boys knocked off York Institute 66-6. “York is a new team still waiting to get their football players out there,” Parker said, “so that was an easy win and some good mat time for their kids.”
In the girls’ division Stone beat Cumberland 42-6. Anna Scoville got a win at 114 pounds, Sarah Pape won at 126 pounds, Haley Suggs won her match at 132, Hannah Simoes took a victory at 138, Jaelyn Patton won the 145-pound match, and Bethany Patton took her match at 152 pounds.
