The Stone Memorial High School wrestling program recently honored its 2023 Senior Class.
They included:
Sarah Pape, Amelia Nunn, Chloe Dixon, Hannah Simoes, Paige Patton, Jaelyn Patton, Cole Lester, Aubrey Thompson, and Haley Suggs.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 5:14 pm
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. Wind gusts up to 55 mph possible along the Cumberland Plateau. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
