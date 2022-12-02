Paige Patton was working diligently on the mat in the auxiliary gym of Stone Memorial High School. She was intensely involved in a wrestling match, busy trying to fend off another wrestler from Cumberland County. They were battling in hand-to-hand combat as they circled the mat sizing each other up.
Just off on the edge of the mat, just outside the main circle, is Jaelyn Patton. She is on her knees screaming words of encouragement to Paige, trying to get her to try different moves to take her opponent down and end the match. The Pattons are used to winning.
Their relationship is obvious, and Jaelyn and Paige have a strong bond on and off the mat. Not only are the Pattons teammates for the Lady Panthers, one of the premier programs in the state, but they’re also family. So, whenever one of them is wrapped up in a grappling session, the other one is right there. If you’re wrestling Paige or Jaelyn, it’s like wrestling both of them at the same time.
“It is so frustrating sometimes to watch Paige wrestle,” said Jaelyn. “That’s because you want to be out there and help her. I want to support her in any way I can because I am so proud of her.”
Jaelyn learned to love the sport of wrestling from her parents, Rick and Sandy Patton. It was a huge part of the family, and when Paige moved in with Jaelyn, she was quickly indoctrinated in the fun. The family that wrestles together stays together.
“We became sisters about five years ago when I moved in with Jaelyn and her family,” Paige said. “The family introduced me to wrestling and, also getting to do it with Paige, I love it.”
Paige and Jaelyn have become part of the Stone Memorial wrestling foundation. Over the last four years, the seniors have grown in a sport that is still unfamiliar to some people. Sure, they could be playing others sports because both are talented athletes. But they’re fine just where they are.
“I’ve known Jaelyn for years and knew her potential, but Paige was new to wrestling when they came out,” said Stone coach Brian Parker. “Jaelyn is strong, aggressive and physical when she wants to be. Paige is good with technique and moves.”
“It is all about the adrenaline rush, the feeling you get when you get out on the mat and the official blows the whistle,” Jaelyn said. “It is a whole different experience. The environment of wrestling, it is a whole different experience.”
Jaelyn, who currently competes at 132 pounds, has been to the state wrestling championship every year since she joined the team as a freshman. Paige, on the other hand, who wrestles at the 150-pound weight class right now, has yet to compete at the highest level so far, but is grinding to make that happen this season.
“I think I have a chance this year, I just have to continue to push myself,” said Paige. “There is a lot of pressure, but wrestling is about pushing yourself to the limit.”
“I think I am about the same type of wrestler I was when I started as a freshman,” said Jaelyn. “However, I have gotten better each year.”
Parker talks about the duo having what it takes to compete with some of the best wrestlers around the state. Words like speed, quickness, strength are always used to describe the Pattons.
“I feel like both should make it to state with no problem. Jaelyn placed fourth as a freshman, but has struggled with confidence and injuries the last two years,” Parker said. “She won her first match in state last year, but could not continue due to an injury in that match. If she works hard this year, she could win it. Paige was one match from going to state last year, so we plan to do more than just qualify this year.”
“Attitude and mindset are so important,” Paige said. “You have to have motivation and be positive for every match.”
Paige said the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers have a good chance of making some noise on the state level as a team. Jaelyn believes everyone is working hard and being motivated each day.
Jaelyn said there a lot of good teams throughout the schedule, and she and Paige are looking forward to upcoming matches with teams like Bearden, Knox Catholic and Gibbs, just to name a few.
“It is a motivation for me,” Paige said. “It would mean a great deal to me to get to the state because I have never been before. I was there last year to watch Jaelyn, but it is not the same.”
Even though Paige and Jaelyn have the potential to wrestle at the college level, neither, currently, has the desire to. They are making plans to chase their careers. Jaelyn said she wants to be a neonatal nurse, while Paige is planning to study accounting in college.
“Paige and Jaelyn both had a bit of a wake-up call at our preseason tournament this year,” Parker said. “Other girls in the state work hard to beat Stone Memorial girls because of them, so our girls have to work harder in the practice room than these opponents that are coming for them. I think ultimately that Jaelyn and Paige got the message and will prevail when it counts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.