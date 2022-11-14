Brian Parker has built the Stone Memorial wrestling program to be annual contenders in the postseason. He has been with the Panthers since the school opened and has taken the Panthers from being the hunters to being the hunted.
Last year, under Parker’s guidance, Stone Memorial won the district title and made a good run into the postseason. This year, Parker is hoping to keep the Panthers moving up the ladder.
“Ever since COVID, our numbers have been down, but we’ve been able to fill 13 out of 14 weight classes,” Parker said. “We had four state qualifiers last year and one state runner-up.”
“Aubrey Thompson will be a senior and will probably wrestle at 138 pounds,” Parker said. “He’s got a real good shot of placing. He is real focused and has a lot of experience.”
Parker said he’s still figuring out exactly who will wrestle in every weight class. However, he likes what he’s seen so far in the preseason.
“We had two brothers transferred in from Utah,” Parker said. “Zion and Sam Bringhurst. From what I have seen, I think they can do well. Zion is a junior and Sam is a sophomore.”
Some of the others that have a chance to shine are Trenton Duncan, he will probably wrestle at 152 pounds; Cole Lester is a senior and he will be at 113 pounds. “He might have a chance of placing at the state. There will be several others,” Parker added.
Parker said he has a good depth on this year’s squad and a good mix of youth and experience.
“The talent is pretty spread out this year,” the coach said. “Seniors are usually our smallest numbers, probably more juniors in the starting lineup than anything else. Sometimes it is hard to fill all the weight classes and it is even harder to have a backup at every weight class.”
Parker said many of his junior varsity players will be called to fill vacancies in any of the weight classes when needed.
Other team members to look for include Wade Aaron, Jonathan Aguirre, James Becker, Matthew Becker, Bradeck Cole, Jeremiah Dagle, Khali Dishman, Chandler Gavin, Austin Greenwood, Brice Martin, Shane McCollam, Jack Nealey, Josh Palik, Dalton Platz, Phillip Ramsey, Avery Scoville, Aden Thompson and Colin Walker.
By pounds, the weight classes in high school wrestling are 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, and 285.
“Teamwise, I feel like we can win our district and probably finish top two in our region. Pigeon Forge is a mult-time state winner and is in our district. We will have to wait and see,” Parker said. “Pigeon Forge and Signal Mountain are in our region and Signal Mountain is the defending state champion. We will have to beat one of them to get to the state.”
Parker is preparing the wrestlers for success. “We have to work on our conditioning, getting the kids to be mentally tough. If you’re in better condition than a kid that is a better wrestler than you, you can beat him. That’s a big part of it.” he said.
The Stone Memorial Panthers will scrimmage Cumberland County Nov. 15 and are scheduled to open their season Nov. 22 in a home tri-match with York and Hixson.
The first match is set for 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.