At the start of a sports season, how the team comes out of the gate is so important to every coach. Opening the year with a win or two can set the foundation for the rest of the season. It is a good jumping off point.
Tori Permenter, the head volleyball coach at Stone Memorial, is feelling pretty good about the way her team has opened the 2023 campaign. The Lady Panthers knocked off White County on Monday of this week and followed that up with a victory over new district foe Watertown. Both wins were 3-1 tallies.
“This is my sixth year at Stone Memorial and this team is one of the better groups I have ever had,” Permenter said. “I think the chemistry of this team is tremendous. They’re playing with a lot of confidence and I think we’re the best offensively that I have seen and we’re the best defensively I have seen.
“I am glad they’re hitting on all cylinders. Last year, I thought we played our best volleyball in August. We need to make the transition to playing our best volleyball in October, when it really counts.”
Stone Memorial will open play Aug. 18 in the Knoxville Showdown
Permenter does have as strong team at each position on the court. She seems to have a good mix of experience and young raw talent.
“Sophia Johns will be our setter. She is a captain, and her setting ability and work ethic are unmatched,” the coach said. “Amy Gunderson will be along the front row at outside hitter. She’s great and she is a big-time hitter. And then there is Halle McDonald, who has great location on her shots.”
The players in the middle will be without, at least for a little while longer, Kortney Headrick who is out with an injury. Until she gets back, look for Lucy Grothe to get most of the action this season.
“Emma Stone is the libero and she is the captain of our defense. She is so technically sound,” Permenter said. “Mikenzie Borngrebe transferred in and has given us a big boost. Adyson Bennett is such a wall and tends to get everything up. Karys Wilson and Alyssa Houston will also figure in the fray.”
Permenter said there are several players currently playing with the junior varsity squad that could be moved up for time with the varsity. Look for Madison Lefebvre, Breanna Looper and Kendal Tollett to possibly get the call.
“Our bench looks great,” Permenter said. “We’re defensively loaded on the bench, but we’re not there yet on offense. I will go to the bench at any time.”
Permenter said Upperman and Livingston Academy are still the cream of the crop in the district and region. However, she thinks there are several teams able to make some noise this year, including Stone.
“This year, we need to be playing our best volleyball at the right time,” Permenter said. “We can’t be satisfied. If we win the district, we can’t be satisfied. If we win the region, we can’t be satisfied. Our goal is to go to the state tournament. That’s it.”
