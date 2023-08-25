In their first meeting of the season, Stone Memorial and Cumberland County high schools had a tournament-like atmosphere for a high school volleyball slugfest Tuesday at SMHS.
Neither team could manage much of an advantage early as each side seemed to find away to respond to opposing runs and stay in the heat of the match. Stone Memorial ended up earning a 3-0 victory.
“It is a rivalry game, so I knew the energy was going to be really high. The student sections from each school were great,” said Stone Memorial coach Tori Permenter. “We knew CCHS would come out hot and that is what they did. So, we just wanted to stay focused and disciplined. If we did that, I thought we would be OK.”
Stone won the first set by a score of 25-21. The Lady Panthers followed that with a 25-19 win in set two and a 25-20 victory in the third set.
“We weren’t so much attacking any particular weakness of Stone’s. We had not played them yet so we were just trying to feel them out and see what was available,” said Cumberland County coach Roger Dixon.
Permenter said her game plan was to be aggressive and try to force Cumberland County into making mistakes.
“I wanted to serve well and keep attacking,” Permenter said. “I thought if we could do that they would giv3e us free balls. So, we kept that up and did great. “
The match went back and forth throughout the three sets, giving each team opportunities to take control.
“After CCHS made its initial run in the first set, we called a timeout, and I am smiling. I told the girls everything is fine and we just need to keep playing our game,” Permenter said. “The girls really responded and our serve receive went really well.
“We had it at 15-15 in the first set. We made a three-point push and that may have been the turning point. Knowing we could make that run; I think we thought we may have this.”
Dixon said he thought his team certainly had opportunities and that the score was not indicative of how the match was played.
“I felt the match was closer than the match score,” Dixon said. “We kept it close for a lot of the first couple of sets. However, we have a lot of room for improvement.”
Both teams must now prepare to compete this weekend in the White County Tournament in Sparta.
“We’re moving forward from this match by focusing on getting better one drill, one practice and one match at a time,” Dixon said. “We will focus on correcting mistakes and giving our young team more experience.”
