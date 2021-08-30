Stone Memorial volleyball picked up three wins this week as they swept Kingston on Thursday and defeated Nashville Christian and Springfield in a weekend tournament at White House Heritage.
Against Kingston, the Lady Panthers won in three sets: 25-16, 25-17 and 25-18.
Amy Gunderson recorded eight kills and seven aces against the Lady Jackets. Hailee McDonald posted six kills along with five aces from Brooklyn Buck.
Stone Memorial then swept Nashville Christian School, 25-18 and 25-21 in a best-of-three contest.
Kenry Malone led in kills against NCHS with seven in two sets, followed by Hailee McDonald with six, Amy Gunderson with five and Olivia Gunderson with four. Brylee Galan recorded 12 digs in the win.
Stone Memorial also defeated Springfield, 2-1. Springfield took the first set, 25-23, before SMHS won the following two by scores of 25-21 and 15-11.
Malone and McDonald each posted seven kills against Springfield, followed by Amy Gunderson with six.
Stone Memorial traveled to Livingston Academy on Monday and hosts White County on Tuesday.
Photos from the Kingston win are online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.