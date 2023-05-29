James Pritt, the head track and field coach at Stone Memorial High School, liked what he saw Tuesday at the 2023 State Track and Field Championships in Murfreesboro.
Always the coach, Pritt saw things that could have gone better. However, he mainly saw how well his program was represented by the Panthers’ three competitors -- Aaron Conley in the triple jump, Trevor Sinard in the shot put, and Nathan Wagner in the 800 and 1600 meters.
“I went into the match hoping we could reach a few more personal records,” said Pritt. “But the guys did great. I think Nathan was four-tenths of a second away in the 800, and Aaron was probably 6 inches away in the triple jump.”
Conley, a junior, made great progress in the triple jump. He was ranked eighth out of eight competitors going into the competition. However, his best jump was 40 feet, 1 1/4 inches, good enough for seventh overall.
“Aaron finished seventh in the event, but was actually fifth, I think, going into the last round,” Pritt said. “He did get over 40 feet, which is good. But I know he wanted to get 41 feet.”
Conley had a good opening jump, leaping well over 39 feet.
“It was a good safe jump because he didn’t want to fault,” Pritt said. “It was behind the board. It is difficult to keep progressing if you fault on your first jump. But I noticed a lot of kids were struggling with the approach.
“On the second jump, he hit the board just right and that is when he went over 40 feet. However, he said he strained his back when he did that. We did some stretches to try and loosen up his back. His third and fourth jumps were shy of the board.”
Against one of the strongest fields he’s ever seen at a state meet, Pritt said Sinard, a sophomore, held his own. The talented thrower’s best toss was 40 feet, 10 1/2 inches, good enough for seventh overall.
“Usually, Trevor will warm up pretty lightly, but his first throw was 39 feet, 11 inches. His second throw was over 40 feet,” Pritt said.
“However, he said he felt a little pop in his shoulder, and that seemed to affect his third and fourth throws. So, I don’t think he was anywhere near where he could have been. He was probably more disappointed in his performance than any other kid.”
Pritt said there were three or four guys that could throw over 50 feet in Sinard’s group, and that can be intimidating to a young competitor. The coach said that also leads to athletes pressing too hard to compensate.
Pritt said Sinard will be working diligently on technique during the offseason.
Wagner competed for the Panthers in two events, the 1600 meters and the 800 meters. The sophomore ran a time of 4 minutes, 41.83 seconds in the first race. That put him sixth out of eight runners. He had a time of 2 minutes, 3.42 seconds in the 800, good enough for eighth.
“With the mile, Nathan had trouble positioning himself,” Pritt said. “He didn’t want to get boxed in and it seemed like they were pushing him to the outside. He ran in the third lane for most of the race and I think that fatigued him.
“Nathan had a great start in the 800. I told him that he couldn’t be tentative with the start, that he was going to have to be aggressive and get into the position that he wants. By 200 meters, he was third or fourth, right where he wanted to be. At the end of the first lap he was seventh. I just don’t think he had it in the tank. He didn’t have the kick he normally has.”
And now that everyone has experienced how exciting it is to be at the state championships, Pritt is already planning for next year’s trip.
“Sometimes when you do something new, there is a learning curve,” Pritt said.
“So, these guys now have a taste of what the state track meet is like. Next year, they will go into it better prepared. I expect to take 15-20 people to the state next year. I think we will be less nervous and more confident.”
