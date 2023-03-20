James Scott Pritt, the head track coach at Stone Memorial High School, has really been pleased with the development he has seen from his team so early in the 2023 season.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers had some breakout performances just last week at the Oak Ridge Invitational, in the team’s second meet of the year.
“I feel like this team is doing very well considering how young we are. We are a team mostly made of freshmen and sophomores,” Pritt said. “This was our second meet, and I am happy with how all of our numbers are improving.
“I am looking forward to the end of the season because I feel like we may advance a couple of people to the state meet. I feel if we can get more numbers in the next year or two, we can be a very competitive team in this division.”
The Stone Memorial results at the Oak Ridge Invitational include:
Girls 100 meter. Macy Smith, first, 13.99 seconds; Barbara Stinson, fourth, 14.81; Emily Morley, 11th, 16.28; Gracie Brown, 12th, 16.63; 200 meters: Macy Smith, second, 30.15; Barbara Whitson, seventh, 32.60; Lily Tollett, eighth, 33.08; Paytyne Evans, ninth, 34.75; Gracie Brown, 10th, 36.56.
400 meters. Shelby Vitous, second, 1:07.70; Lily Tollett, fourth, 1:14.82; Paytyne Evans, seventh, 1:19.02; Emily Morley, eighth, 1:22.61; 800 meters: Lily Van Hoose, seventh, 3:06.93; 1600 meters: Savanna Amos, fourth, 6:03; 4x200 meter relay: first, 2:11.71; 4x800 meter relay: first, 12:26.
High jump. Shelby Vitous, second, 4-feet.
Discus. Kortney Headrick, third, 71-5; Brittani Hurbin, sixth, 58-3; Maggie Hazelton, 10th, 39-5;
Shot put. Kortney Headrick, third, 28-7.5; Gemma Paramo, fourth, 27-4; Emily Hazelton, ninth, 22-2; Maggie Hazelton, ninth, 22-2; Brittani Hurbin, 11th, 21-1.5.
Boys 100 meters: Maddox Oquendo, third, 11.70; Andrew Headrick, fifth, 11.98; Skyler Harville, seventh, 12.24; Cade Radcliffe, ninth, 12.41;
200 meters: Maddox Oquendo, fifth, 24.74; Skyler Harville, sixth, 25.27; Cade Radcliffe, ninth, 26.28; Andrew Headrick, 10th, 26.84; Phillip Ramsey, 14th, 28.57.
800 meters: Nathan Wagner, first, 2:10.71; Trenton Duncan, fifth, 2:22; Robert Freeman, eighth, 2:27.11.
1600 meters: Nathan Wagner, first, 4:50.05; Trenton Duncan, second, 5:03; Aden Thompson, 14th, 6:14; 4x100 meter relay: first, 47.99;
4x800 meter relay: first, 10:25; High jump: Skyler Harville, second, 5-2; Long jump: Maddox Oquendo, fifth, 18-1.
Discus: Kenyon Rector, second, 100-4; Trevor Sinard, fourth, 82-2; Spencer Johnson, ninth, 70-9; Ethan Ashburn, 11th, 51-6; Phillip Ramsey, 12th, 60-3.
Shot put: Trevor Sinard, first, 43-6; Kenyon Rector, seventh, 29-10; Ethan Ashburn, ninth, 25-10; Phillip Ramsey, 10th, 25-4; Spencer Johns, 11th, 5-2.
