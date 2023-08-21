The Stone Memorial High School football team has picked up some big wins over the years, but last Friday night may have been one of the biggest.
The Panthers, annually one of the strongest teams in Class 4A, rallied to knock off 6A powerhouse Cookeville on the road with a 25-20 victory.
“It was a big win for us,” said Stone Memorial coach Derik Samber. “It was the first victory over Cookeville in program history. It is Week 1, so half the teams in the state have a win and half the state doesn’t. To beat a 6A school on the road, in the fashion we did, that is a big confidence builder.”
Stone came up big first with a touchdown in the opening period and another one in the second. However, Cookeville scored twice and led the Panthers 14-13 heading into halftime.
“We knew it was going to be a big challenge, but we looked at it as a big opportunity,” Samber said. “We started off hot and got a good read on their offense. We were able shut them down early. Our offensive game plan worked just how we hoped and expected it to work.
“Then they adjusted well offensively. They ran their quarterback, and the kid did a good job. He is a big kid, very athletic. Give Cookeville credit for making the change.
“Offensively, we stopped ourselves with penalties. We came up just short on a fourth down conversion, so we went into halftime down one point.”
Samber said he and his staff didn’t make many changes at halftime; they just talked about staying focused and making the plays they needed to make. The Panthers struggled to stay in front of the sticks in the first two quarters and had 104 yards in penalties for the game.
Stone Memorial struck first in the second half when quarterback Nick Osmun found Jayden “Bear” Eldridge with an 80-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion failed, but the Panthers were back on top 19-14 with 11:07 to go in the period.
Cookeville answered again later in the quarter when Blake Owen scored on a 3-yard run. The conversion failed, but the score put the Cavaliers back on top again at 20-19.
“Defensively, we knew we had to stop the quarterback run,” Samber said. “We made sure we got that fixed. We allowed only one score in the second half, and that was big.”
The Panthers were not done scoring, however. This time, Stone’s defense came up big in the final minutes of the game.
“Houston Woody made the defensive play of the game,” Samber said. “He picked off a screen pass at midfield with 2:20 left in the fourth quarter, We had a couple of chunk plays, and marched down the field.
“As was kind of the story of the night, we had some penalties. That sat us back and slowed us down. On fourth down with 11 seconds to play, Nick found Bear in the back of the endzone for a touchdown. The rest is history.”
Stone’s winning score was Eldridge’s ninth catch of the night. Osmun connected with his fellow senior for 209 yards and four touchdowns for the game. Samber said there is a strong connection between the black-and-gold duo.
“With those two kids, the talent is there. There is no doubt about that,” Samber said. “However, the preparation for Cookeville began long before last week. Bear, Nick and I watched film, got on the white board. They were getting in extra throws last week. You win with kids like that. You put up ridiculous numbers with kids like that. They deserve all the success they had Friday night.”
Stone had 412 yards of total offense, 344 through the air. Osmun led the team in rushing with 58 yards on 12 carries. He also completed 19 of 32 passes on the night.
Cookeville, on the other hand, gained 271 yards on offense. The Cavaliers rushed for 152 yards and threw for 119.
The Panthers opened the game with the first two scores of the contest. Osmun connected with Eldridge for a 36-yard scoring strike with 2:46 to go in the first period. Brighton Oquendo kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
Early in the second period, Stone tacked on six more points when Osmun found Eldridge for a 19-yard touchdown pass. The 2-point conversion failed, but Stone Memorial led 13-0 with 11:30 to go in the first half.
Up next, Stone Memorial will play their second straight road game when the Panthers visit Sweetwater Friday at 7 p.m. CDT. The Wildcats opened their season last Friday with a 42-14 victory over Sequoyah.
