Trevor Sinard of Stone Memorial High School is a neophyte when it comes to the shot put, having competed in the event for several months.
The sophomore is dispelling the notion of paying his dues, however. He’s +placed first at three meets this season, the latest win coming April 19 at the Last Chance invitational track and field meet at Cumberland County High School.
As a team, the Stone boys finished first at the meet.
“The boys did great,” said first-year Stone coach James Pritt. “I am told that’s the first time Stone has won a meet in quite a few years.”
Sinard, on the other hand, is quite familiar with victory.
“It felt really good,” said Sinard, the only competitor who threw farther than 40 feet (40 feet, 9 inches). “The distance I threw was about average for me. My goal is to break the school record of 45 feet and get past the sectionals and qualify for state.”
Sinard also competed in the discus, finishing second with a toss of 114-1, but shot put remains his favorite event.
“I like the power,” said Sinard, whose personal best is 43-6.
In the girls’ shot put and discus, Pritt said Stone Memorial continues to be consistent with its throwers.
Stone dominated the boys 400 meter run, capturing the top three spots.
Leading the way was sophomore Nathan Wagner in a time of 52.84 seconds, edging sophomore Brett McClung by slightly more than a second (53:88). Sophomore Skyler Harville was third in 53.91.
Wagner also placed second in the 800 meters with a time of 2.05. Junior Trenton Duncan battled the heat and finished second in the 3200 in 11:30. The 4x400 relay team placed first in 3.42, some 22 seconds ahead of CCHS in second place.
Sinard had some company as a winner in field events.
“We had a nice performance by our long jumper Maddox Oquendo placing first, and a pleasant surprise with the return of our triple jumper Aaron Conley placing first with a new PR of 40 feet, 7 inches,” Pritt said. “Maddox also finished third in the 100 meters (11.40) and fifth in the 200 meters (24.80).”
On the girls side, junior Savanna Amos won the 3200-meter run in 12.43 and placed second in the 1600 with a time of 5.57. Sophomore Kortney Headrick recorded two second-place finishes, throwing 74-7 in the discus and 29-03 in the shot put.
Other girls results include: 100 meters. Macy Smith, fourth, 13.58; Paytyne Evans, 15th, 14.97; 200 meters. Gracie Brown, 12th, 33.78; 400 meters. Macy Smith, fourth, 1.07.5; Lily Tilley, ninth, 1.14.31; 1600 meters. Savanna Amos, second, 5.57; 3200 meters. Savanna Amos, first, 12.43; 4x400 relay. Stone Memorial, third, 5.09.2; Discus. Kortney Headrick, second, 74-07; Gema Paramo, sixth, 65-11; Brittani Hurbin, eighth, 64-10; Shot put. Kortney Headrick, second, 29-03; Gema Paramo, ninth, 25-06.
Boys results include: 100 meters. Maddox Oquendo, third, 11.40; Cade Radcliffe, 15th, 12.29; 200 meters. Skyler Harville, third, 24.18; Maddox Oquendo, fifth, 24.80; Joey Plantz, 16th, 28.27; 400 meters. Nathan Wagner, first, 52.84; Brett McClune, second, 53.88; Skyler Harville, third, 53.91; 800 meters. Nathan Wagner, second, 2.05.08; Robert Freeman, fifth, 2.25.65; 1600 meters. Robert Freeman, fourth, 5.24.92; Aden Thompson, 11th, 6.18.30; 3200 meters. Trenton Duncan, second, 11.30.08; 110 meter hurdles. Brandon Palik, ninth, 22.10; 300 meter hurdles. Brandon Palik, eighth, 50.95; Trenton Duncan, 11th, 55.94; Aden Thompson, 12th, 1.02.41.
4x100 relay. Stone Memorial, fourth, 47.50; 4x200 relay. Stone Memorial, third, 1.41.14; 4x400 relay. Stone Memorial, first, 3.42.17; 4x800 relay. Stone Memorial, second, 9.08.59; Long jump. Maddox Oquendo, first, 19-7; Triple jump. Aaron Conley, first, 40-07; Discus. Trevor Sinard, second, 114-01; Kenyon Rector, fifth, 99-02; Ethan Ashburn, 17th, 73-08; Shot put. Trevor Sinard, first, 40-09; Shane McCollan, seventh, 35-10; Phillip Ramsey, 23rd, 26-5.
