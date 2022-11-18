Mike Buck and Neil Capps probably couldn’t have written a better script for the Stone Memorial basketball season openers Tuesday night in Maryville.
Buck and his Lady Panthers used contributions from several players to take a 61-46 victory in the opening game, while Capps and the Panthers rallied from a halftime deficit to win a 60-57 nailbiter.
“I was really proud of the girls,” Buck said. “We had a whole bunch of distractions for that game with injury and sickness. We had a different lineup than what we anticipated. But with all those distractions, I was really pleased with the way they responded.”
“We just got our football players back, and getting them back was big because they give us size, experience and athleticism,” Capps said. “Maryville started a 6-foot-8 kid, who wound up really hurting us. If we didn’t have Brady [Lane] being able to push back on him, it would have caused us some trouble. It was a good team effort.”
Stone girls
pull away late
The Lady Panthers went back and forth with the Lady Rebels in the first half, only to trail 24-23 at the break.
But Stone Memorial came out of the intermission and outscored Maryville 18-14 in the quarter to lead 41-38 at the end of the period. The Lady Panthers put the game away in the final period by extending their lead to the final 61-46 margin.
“It was a close game throughout, and we turned the ball over way more than we wanted,” the coach said.
“We were a little bit off kilter in the first half. We got a lead in the late third, and I thought we handled the ball well and made some good decisions. I thought they got desperate late and started overplaying, and we were able to take advantage of that for some easy layups.”
Stone had two players in double figures with Kortney Headrick scoring 28 and Kailee Waldo putting in 13. Lily Hinch chipped in with six and Adison Howard scored five. Chloe Waldo tallied three points, while Kara Vonachen, Maggie Hazelton and Ashley Whittenburg scored two each.
“Kara Vonachen, I thought played a really solid game in place of Rachel Houston, who wasn’t there,” Buck said. “The Waldo sisters both came in and after being a little timid early, really picked it up. Ashley Whittenburg did the same.”
Three Panthers score double figures
Three Stone Memorial players reached double digits Tuesday night as the Panthers held off a late charge by Maryville to grab the narrow victory. Cade Capps led the way with a game-high 24 points. Matthew Bilbrey scored 14 and Blake Holt tallied 11.
“We started out the game a little out of sync defensively,” coach Capps said. “We tried to help in the post, but we were helping on the wrong person. We left their best shooters open and they knocked down the 3-pointers.”
Behind the scoring surge of Cade Capps, Bilbrey and Holt, Lane scored six, Connor Bowman tallied three points and Wyatt Grothe got two.
Up next, the Stone Memorial will hit the road this weekend to compete in the Science Hill Classic Saturday in Johnson City. The girls are slated to play Morristown West and Jefferson County, while the boys will take on host Science Hill and Jefferson County.
