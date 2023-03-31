The Stone Memorial tennis team picked up two big wins this week over rival Livingston Academy. Stone grabbed a 9-0 victory over the Wildcats at home on Monday, and then went the next day and claimed another 9-0 win on the road.
In the first match, Stone rolled through all six singles matches. Rachel Houston won her No.1 singles match 8-0 over Bailey Allred and Carrie Houston followed with an 8-0 win over Lily Wright at the No. 2 spot. Isabelle Aiken topped Julie Thompson at the No. 3 position by a score of 8-1.
Stone gave up only one game in the final three singles matches. Tina Tung beat Scarlett Hix 8-1 at No. 4, while Courtney Calhoun and Sydney Rally won 8-0 victories at the fifth and sixth spots, respectively. Calhoun beat Ellie White and Rally knocked off Sadie Dillon.
The doubles competition was more of the same. Stone’s Carrie Houston and Aiken beat Allred and Wright 8-2 at the No. 1 position, while Calhoun and Phoebe Smith beat Thompson and Hix 8-4 at the second spot. Rally and Ellie Smith completed the sweep by beating White and Dillon 8-1 at the third match.
On Tuesday, Carrie Houston started the run for Stone Memorial with an 8-4 victory over Allred at the top singles match. Aiken beat Wright 8-1 at No. 2 and Calhoun rolled over Thompson by a score of 8-1 in the third match.
Rally beat Hix 8-2 to move Stone’s lead to 4-0. Phoebe Smith topped White by a score of 8-2 in the fifth position and Ellie Smith beat Dillon 8-5 at the No. 6 position.
Rachel Houston and Tung won their doubles match 8-0 over Allred and Wright. Calhoun and Phoebe Smith had little trouble with Hix and Thompson to win 8-0 for Stone. Rally and Ellie Smith completed the second sweep in as many days when they beat Ellie White and Dillon, 8-2.
Due to a lack of numbers, only one boys match was played each day. On Monday, Stone’s Levi McClung beat Livingston’s Landon Courtney 8-2. In Tuesday’s match, Stone’s Jake Fulton lost to Courtney by a tally of 8-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.