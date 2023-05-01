There was almost a sense of relief Friday night after Trent Stokes and his Stone Memorial baseball team beat Oakdale 7-3 in Crossville.
The relief comes from the fact the victory gives the Panthers their 20th win of the 2023 season, a goal coach Trent Stokes and his Stone Memorial team have had on their checklist since well before the year began.
“To get the 20th win, the feeling is awesome,” Stokes said. “It is something we’ve been chasing. And on Senior Night, there is no better night to do it on. I have been with these seniors for a long time. We know what to expect from each other and it is awesome that they’re having the season they’re having.”
The Panthers followed up the win over Oakdale with a 7-4 victory over Anderson County on Saturday to run their record to 21-4.
Stone will close out the regular season May 2 with Rhea County.
Stone drew first blood with Oakdale, scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning. Nick Osmun singled and later came around to score on an errant throw.
Oakdale briefly took the lead in the top of the third inning when the Eagles coupled some hits together off Stone Memorial starter Wade Wilson and take the lead at 2-1. The Panthers came right back with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Talyn Hurd led off with a single. Wilson and Collin Tiegs flied out, but Osmun was hit by a pitch. After a double steal, Killian Diem singled to score Hurd. Braden Looper then doubled to score Osmun and Diem to make it 4-2.
“It was a great game,” said Stokes. “Oakdale put a couple of hits together early on and scored a couple of runs. They took a 2-1 lead and our guys answered right back like they have all year long. We took the lead back and never looked the other way. We want to win every inning. They took the lead, we took it right back. It was a really solid game.”
Stone tacked on three more runs in the fourth to make it 7-2.
Jack Idema started things off with a single and Hurd followed with a single of his own. Wilson reached on an Oakdale error that allowed Idema and Hurd to score. Tiegs and Osmun grounded out, but Diem then singled to bring in Wilson.
Stokes threw three pitchers Friday. After Wilson, Osmun came on to pitch the sixth inning and Rayce Boston closed things out in the top of the seventh.
“Wade got the start and did a good job, he probably could have finished the game,” Stokes said.
“We want to make sure we’re managing our staff properly. We got Nick Osmun an inning just to keep him fresh. Then, we brought in Rayce Boston to have a senior come in and finish everything off.”
The Panthers have their sights set on the District 7, Class 3A tournament. The double-elimination will begin Friday, May 5, at Upperman High School in Baxter.
