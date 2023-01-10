The Stone Memorial Panthers made a big statement Friday night when they went on the road to roll past Upperman High School 64-41 in a key district basketball contest. The win improves SMHS to 14-2 on the season and 4-0 in the district.
“We knew that playing at Upperman would be very difficult because they have such a great homecourt atmosphere,” said Stone boys coach Neil Capps. “They are very disciplined, tough and a well-coached team, and we knew that we had to go in there and compete defensively and be patient on offense to get good looks. We knew we couldn’t help them by taking bad shots. If we did, they would make us pay.”
The Panthers jumped out on top early, taking advantage of baskets by Matthew Bilbrey and Cade Capps, to lead 16-10 after the first eight minutes and 39-16 at halftime. Stone widened its lead in the second half and held a 53-27 advantage heading into the final period.
“Initially, they came out showing some different defenses, a triangle and two, trapping zones, and man-to-man,” coach Capps said. “We just had to be patient and move the basketball, and get it to the open man. We were able to do that and got some really nice looks.
“Also, our defensive communication allowed us to execute our defensive scouting report. They are extremely efficient offensively and we knew we had to be locked in on the defensive end or we would be in trouble.”
Bilbrey led Stone Memorial in scoring with 18 points. Cade Capps had 15, while Brady Lane scored eight. Jayden Eldridge came up with six, while Wyatt Grothe scored five and Connor Bowman had four. Preston Mayberry tallied three points and Nathan Houston added two.
“We’ve had great bench production all year,” coach Capps said. “We have guys that come in off the bench and play a great role for us. Whether it is on the defensive or offensive end, we are getting great production, especially on the defensive end rebounding. In different situations, these guys could be starters, but we are so thankful that they’re willing to sacrifice minutes and come in off the bench and play such pivotal roles in the success of this team.”
Brayden Roberts led Upperman, 11-3, with nine points.
Lady Panthers stumble at UHS, 59-30
“We wrapped up this week with another tough district opponent and this one was on the road,” said Stone coach Mike Buck. “Upperman is good and all of them compete for every inch on the floor. All of their players look for ways to contribute when they’re on the floor. They constantly give great effort, and we must learn from that.
“The only way to go there and get a win is to stay focused and give your best effort. It takes discipline and execution on both ends of the floor for 32 minutes.”
Unfortunately, the Lady Panthers (7-12, 0-4) struggled to get anything going offensively. Upperman led 19-6 after the first period and 32-19 at the break. Stone managed only two points in the third period, and Upperman took advantage of that to roll to the easy win.
Kortney Headrick tallied nine points to set the pace for Stone Memorial. Rachel Houston scored eight points and Adison Howard added six. Madison Lefebvre had five points and Chloe Waldo scored two.
Grace Butler led Upperman with 19 points.
