The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers picked up a big softball district victory Tuesday night when they came away with a 20-0 victory at crosstown rival Cumberland County.
SMHS got on board first with a solo run in the top of the opening inning to take a 1-0 advantage. After holding Cumberland County scoreless in the bottom of the frame, Stone Memorial rolled up 17 runs in the top of the second to take the commanding lead.
Ashley Whittenburg and Camdyn Holbrook came up big for the Lady Panthers, who were also helped out by Cumberland County struggles in the field. Whittenburg was 1-for-1 at the plate, with two runs batted in and three runs scored. She walked twice.
Holbrook walked three of her four times at the plate. She had one RBI and ended up scoring two runs. Kara Von Achen had one hit on the night, scored one run and had one run batted in.
Haley Dalton, Stone’s pitcher, had one hit, scored one run and she knocked in two runs. She also walked twice. Chesney Cash had one walk, one hit and she scored two runs. Cadence Cox worked two walks and scored one run.
Breanna Looper went 1-for-1 at the plate for Stone, while scoring one run and batting in two. Bailey Dyer drew one walk, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Brooke Carey also went 1-for-1, with two runs scored and two runs battled in.
The victory pushes the Lady Panthers to 6-6 for the season and 1-5 in the district. Stone Memorial is at Macon County Tuesday.
Unfortunately for the Lady Jets, Cumberland County is still looking for its first win of the season. CCHS, heading into Tuesday game at Livingston Academy, is 0-6 overall and 0-5 in the district.
