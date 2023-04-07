Devin Dothard scored two goals Thursday night to lead the Stone Memorial Panthers to a 4-1 victory over visiting Upperman, their first win of the season.
For more information, check out the April 11 issue of the Chronicle.
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 7, 2023 @ 5:19 pm
