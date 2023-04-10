The postgame huddle had a little more energy about it last week when coach Dan Richard brought his Stone Memorial soccer team together. The Panthers had just played a solid match, probably their most complete game of the season, to knock off visiting Upperman High School, 4-1.
What made the victory so special was the lopsided win was Stone Memorial’s first victory of the year. SMHS is now 1-5-2 for the season.
“I think it has come down to where we’re figuring it out,” said Richard. “We’re not all the way there, and we’ve got some tough games next week as we get deeper into our district. The guys are figuring out their roles and the new formations, so it is good.”
Devin Dothard got the scoring going early for Stone as the senior put one in the back of the net within the first 60 seconds of action. Both teams then settled down a little and play went back and forth. Dothard received a through pass in the twenty-fifth minute and put it past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.
“Most of the time in soccer, whichever team scores first wins,” Richard said. “It happens a lot and it is something we always strive for, every team does. That’s why at the beginning of every match it looks like a frenzy because everybody is looking for the edge. When you get it, you get a little breathing room.”
Justin Barnett scored in the twenty-seventh minute of the match to give Stone Memorial a 3-0 advantage, which it took into the intermission.
“We haven’t scored since March 17,” Richard said. “However, we put four on the board tonight and that’s helpful for everybody. We’ve been looking for a goal and we found that tonight.”
The Panthers’ defense continued to stymie Upperman for most of the night. Barnett scored again for Stone in the forty-fifth minute to make it 4-0. UHS did finally get on the board with a goal in the sixty-first minute of action.
“This year, we’re playing with less defenders, not the same defenders we had last year,” Richard said. “We don’t have the size we’ve had in the past and the aggression that comes with our football guys. It is very different. So, we’re trying to play a smarter, more patient defense and not trying to be overly aggressive because that’s how we get beat.”
The coach said he likes the development he’s seen from his team and that he’s not afraid of the learning process taking a toll on the win-loss record. The goal, Richard said, is to be prepared when the postseason comes around at the end of the year.
Stone Memorial must now prepare for a busy week. The Panthers host White County April 11 before visiting Livingston Academy April 13. They will host Cookeville on April 14.
“It is a full week and it will be difficult,” Richard said. “Next week will set us up for the following week when we play Cumberland County. Every game you look at next week is about getting ready for our crosstown rival. Win or loss, it is about whether we did the right things on the field so we’re prepared. We need to win the two district games.
“Friday [Cookeville] is a real difficult competitor. I don’t know if anyone would have us favored to win that match. However, we win when we play well. It is not about the scoreboard necessarily, I want us to play well no matter who the competitor is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.