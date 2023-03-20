Heading into last weekend’s soccer tournament in Gatlinburg, Stone Memorial coach Dan Richard was looking to learn more about his team and fine tune some of the Panthers’ offensive and defensive strategies heading forward in the season.
And after three days of stout competition in the Smoky Mountain Classic, Richard feels he has a better understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of his squad.
“We’re not there yet,” Richard said. “It is a whole new setup this year, but it is going to come. We’re using this whole week to try and learn what we’re doing, figure out where the holes and the gaps are, and how we can fix it. We will keep working on it.”
The Panthers had an up-and-down tournament weekend.
Stone Memorial lost its opener 4-0 to Franklin County on Friday and then fell 3-0 to Henry County on Saturday morning before closing the tournament Saturday night with a 3-0 loss to the Chattanooga School for the Arts.
“We started off a little flat, and that’s kind of what we’ve been doing this season,” said Richard, whose team came out of the weekend with a season record of 0-3-2.
“We’re going to have to pick up the intensity early in the game, so we’re not playing from behind. In the last three games we’ve had, we’ve been able to come back and give a team some challenges.
“Today I think it was just a little harder,” Richard added.
“I think when you play from behind, it is a little more frantic. Passes aren’t as sharp as they usually are. We learning how to figure it out. It is a whole new lineup, a different offensive setup, and we’re still learning that.
“Our defense is solid. The problem is if you’re playing a team that continues to attack your defense and we can’t get the ball out of our defensive part of the field, they’re going to get through. And that’s what we have to figure out. We need to figure out how we’re going to move the ball from the defense to the offense, and how to keep it there.”
Stone Memorial’s junior varsity team was also in action last weekend in Gatlinburg.
The Panthers lost 9-2 to Henry County, 7-0 to Dickson County and 4-0 to Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Eddie Murillo scored the goals for Stone Memorial.
