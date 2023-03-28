The Stone Memorial Panthers return to soccer action March 28 when they visit Rhea County.
SMHS has faced some ups and downs during the early portion of the soccer season and will head into the contest with a 0-3-2 record.
But head coach Dan Richard said he’s not real concerned with his team’s record right now. He just wants to start fine-tuning things and getting his team headed in the right direction as the Panthers prepare to begin the district portion of their schedule. The record will take care of itself.
“Last week has been a good time for our players to think and rest,” said Richard. “It is important to be able to step back and consider what you have done. The season has been very physical to this point. Through preseason conditioning, playing games, and at this point, we need to stop the physical part of the game and look at it mentally.
“My hope and desire is that we took the week off and we’re coming back and looking on the strategic side. When we come back this week, I hope we come back more focused, so everyone can be on the same page on where we’ve been and what we need to do to change.”
One of the areas Richard and his staff will be looking at is the Panthers’ ability to score. Through five matches, Stone has three goals.
“From the beginning I knew the hardest part we were going to run up against was scoring,” Richard said. “We have to figure out a way to score. We’ve positioned our players in a spot to where once we figure it out, it will work, and they will get some confidence behind it.
“I was hoping we would be a little closer to that point right now than we are. We’re not there yet, but that is OK — and we will get there. I am satisfied with where we’re at from a defensive standpoint. We started seeing some different things happen in the Gatlinburg tournament last week, but we’re going to need to bounce back.”
He said the Panthers also need to develop the ability to maintain possession in the midfield. When they do that, Richard said the defense will get a break and they will be able to transition the ball better to the offense.
“We have to shoot more,” Richard said. “We’re taking shots and we’re putting shots on frame, but we’re only taking five shots a game.
“That’s not enough. And the buildup to shooting is taking possession in the midfield, we can’t skip the midfield. Shooting and possession in the midfield, those two things really have to come in line.”
The coach said he is going to be working in practice on putting his players in the position they need to be in to be successful. That way, Richard said, when those situations present themselves in a match the players will know how to respond.
Richard said he’s not really been surprised by anything he’s seen this early in the season. However, he’s very pleased with the attitude he’s seen from his players.
“The guys who left from our team last year brought a lot of energy,” the coach said. “I was concerned a big part of the heart of the team was gone. But I am encouraged after playing these five games, two of the games we came from behind to tie.
“For us to come back is a strengthening position working forward. In Gatlinburg, we got better every game, and I could see the guys still have the heart, the drive, and they have no quit in them. We’re not where we want to be right now, but we’re going to be all right.”
