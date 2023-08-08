Tyler Rutherford, the head soccer coach at Stone Memorial High School, has been working hard through the preseason trying to get his team prepared for the 2023 opener. It is not far away.
But with the Lady Panthers’ first game quickly approaching, Rutherford said it has been a learning experience for everyone.
“This preseason we’ve spent some time trying to find out who we are,” Rutherford said. “We started our conditioning with several new faces, and it’s great to see how all the pieces are coming together with our returning players and some of our new ones.”
Stone Memorial will visit Chattanooga Christian Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. CDT.
“We’ve developed what we think is going to be a pretty solid back line with Karli Page and Kub Ralphs anchoring us in the middle, and with Ellie Strong and Laney Wiley covering our outside back spots,” Rutherford said. “We have some speed up top with Emma Thompson, and have been able to play some through the middle of the field with Peyton McGinnis, Shelby Vitous and Jayne Warlick.
“I think our strength is going to come from playing out of the back and finding ways to get the ball at the feet of the speed we have coming out of the midfield, and up top.”
Last year Stone Memorial finished 7-8-1 on the year and posted a 4-3 mark in District 6 action.
“We expect to be able to compete at the top of our district,” Rutherford said. “Last year, we finished the regular season third in the district. There’s some tough competition at the top of the district, so we will need to be ready every night.
“We have a tougher schedule this year. We have some tough games ahead against teams like CCHS and Livingston Academy. It’s a tough road to the top of the district, especially since the top teams from last year are returning some players that have given us some trouble in the past.”
Rutherford said one of the keys for his team this year will be taking advantage of the opportunities they have on the field. He said he and his staff have talked to the Lady Panthers about “keeping their eyes up.”
Though the starting lineup is probably situational for Rutherford, he said several players have made a strong argument for seeing time on the field.
But the rotation is getting clearer. Aubrey Murray and Thompson will highlight the front line, the coach said. Casey Hepburn, McGinnis, Vitous and Warlick will handle most of the midfield work, while Wiley, Page, Ralphs and Strong will be on the defense.
“Emma brings a veteran presence as a returning player and gives us a speedy option up top,” Rutherford said. “Aubrey is a freshman that has some more technical skills that we will be able to put to good use at forward. In the midfield, Peyton brings lots of leadership to our midfield and the whole team. She’s solid with the ball at her feet and has a great read of the game. Shelby
also brings great leadership and is always a positive influence on the team.
“Jayne is a student of the game and is solid. Casey is a returning player from last year and gives us some options in the midfield. We have played her some in the center and on the wings and she’s been able to adapt to either spot.
“Karli brings speed and tenacity to the middle of our back line and Kub solidifies the middle with some extra strength. Ellie covers our other outside back spot and does a great job at pressuring and supporting as well as reading where the play is headed. In the goal, we have Eva Worsham and Brittani Harbin. We have some depth at different positions and some other players that we will be able to use which is something that we didn’t have last year.”
Rutherford said he has high expectations for his team this year.
“For us to have a successful season, I think it just boils down to us playing our brand of soccer and staying calm under pressure,” Rutherford said.“We have zeroed in on the idea of keeping our eyes up and focusing on the little things and the things that matter. As a coaching staff, our focus has been on winning today. We’ve told the girls we don’t want them focusing on what happened in the past or what might happen in the future. We are taking soccer one day at a time.”
