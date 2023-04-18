Dan Richard knows his Stone Memorial soccer team has a big game coming up April 21 when the Panthers battle rival Cumberland County. The crosstown matchup always brings the best out of both sides, no matter what the records are.
But as a tune-up to get his team ready for that battle, Richard scheduled a home matchup last Friday with region powerhouse Cooke-ville.
The Panthers competed well, but unfortunately, the Cavaliers proved to be too much for SMHS and beat the Panthers, 9-0.
“It doesn’t feel good to lose,” Richard said. “I think we anticipated they would win with us being without four starters. It wasn’t anything we weren’t prepared for.
“But our goals tonight were to work the ball feet-to-feet, we wanted to keep the ball out of the air, we wanted to play smarter soccer, and I think we were as successful as we could be doing that against Cooke-ville.”
Cookeville jumped on top of Stone Memorial quickly and often.
The Cavaliers scored five goals in the first 10 minutes, and tacked on two more tallies to make it 7-0 at the half.
“I am disappointed with the production of the week,” Richard said. “We lost two players to red cards, then tonight we have two more players out. When you’re reaching into the bench four deep, that’s tough.
“I feel proud of the guys that were here, and their effort. The key is what it has always been for us and that is they never quit. Even down to the last goal, we’re fighting. I am so proud of them.”
Stone will visit Upperman on April 18 before visiting Cumberland County April 21st. Kickoff Tuesday is 6:30 p.m., while Friday’s battle will start at 6 p.m.
“Because of the holes we’ve been experiencing in our lineup, this week will be about getting the team back together,” Richard said. “We should have everyone back. We will do some team things, then we will get some touches on the ball, working quickly.
“Playing against a really good team like Cookeville before playing one of the better teams in your district like Cumberland County, it allows you to get used to the pace of the game, the physicality.”
