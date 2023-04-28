After such an emotional and physically-exhausting match with crosstown rival Cumberland County, Stone Memorial High School came right back Tuesday night and posted an impressive 3-0 soccer victory over visiting Livingston Academy.
“The match with Livingston was a great match,” said Stone coach Dan Richard. “The guys really performed well.
“We had some good connections throughout the game, and we were aple to get anyone who had ever stepped foot on the varsity field for us this season a chance to play. I was proud of how everyone performed.”
The Panthers, 5-8-2 for the year, got a lot of goal production up front, Isaac Miller scored twice, and Austin Machic got the other goal.
“I am really pleased with what we saw offensively,” Richard said. “It was one of those games where we did the right things on offense, we pressed their defense. We won the ball in the midfield, and we moved the ball with short simple passes. We were able to capitalize on some openings.”
The coach said Stone Memorial’s recent offensive surge is the product of a strengthening in the team’s knowledge of offensive schemes. The Panthers changed their style of offense this year and SMHS is checking off all the boxes on that philosophy.
“I am glad to see more shots on goal,” Richard said. “We’ve gotten better at getting closer to the target. We probably could have scored more last night if we had been more focused and taken advantage of the opportunities.”
Richard said he’s adamant about putting the best player on the field and if he has to move people around to find the best rotation, he is happy to do it.
Stone Memorial will visit Coffee County April 28 before hosting Smith County on May 2. A visit to Blackman on May 4 will close out the regular season.
“Because we’re getting momentum coming into this time of the year, we’re going to continue with what we’re doing so we can continue to climb up,” Richard said. “We’ve got a couple of 3A schools coming up and we’ve got to lean into that. If we do that successfully, it should give us an edge heading into the postseasson because we would have most recently faced stronger teams. We want to continue a high level of play, but also think of keeping everyone healthy heading into the tournament.”
