The Stone Memorial High School boys soccer team crossed off another District 6AA victory Thursday, this one a 4-0 shutout of the Upperman Bees.
Senior standout Ethan Lynch recorded another hat trick, scoring the game’s first three goals in the victory.
The first came off an assist from Eli Lynch and the second from Simone Azzani.
Ethan Lynch’s third goal came after stealing the ball away from an Upperman defender.
Closing out the win with
a goal was Stone Memo-
rial’s Johnathan Warlick, who was assisted by Eli Lynch.
Stone Memorial is currently 11-2-1 overall and will take the early part of the week off before hosting Rhea County on Thursday at 6 p.m. for their season finale.
