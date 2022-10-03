With the exception of three big plays, the Cumberland County Jets played toe-to-toe with the Stone Memorial Panthers in the first half of the King of the Mountain football game.
Those three plays demonstrated why the Panthers are undefeated at 7-0 for the season — 3-0 in region play — and ranked ninth in their classification in the state.
The Jets played arguably their best defensive half of the season, but penalties thwarted their effort on both sides of the ball. At the same time, the Panthers overcame their own issues drawing flags to take the win.
It seemed everyone in the game got flagged except the water boy.
The two teams were penalized a total of 18 times in the first half and the mistakes kept the game closer than the first-half score might indicate.
SMHS head coach Derik Samber commented on his team’s performance.
“Sloppy to start but was proud of the way we settled in. So many guys making plays — Jordan Collins with a punt block, Braden Looper with a defensive TD, Nick Osmun with a receiving TD. Preston Mayberry with a rushing TD. It is fun to coach a team that players for each other and its exciting to see who is going to step up each Friday and change the game — everyone was in on the action.”
CCHS head coach Noah Repasky was quite proud of the defensive effort of his team in the first half.
“I think the defense played really well especially during the first half. They have a lot of athletes and eventually they just made a few plays in the second half. They took advantage of our mistakes to turn them into scores,” Repasky said.
The Panthers — aided by an off-sides call on the Jets — were able to score on their second play of the drive, with Preston Mayberry pounding the ball over from the one-yard line. Justin Barnett added the PAT for a first quarter 7-0 lead.
The two teams traded possessions until Panthers’ quarterback Hunter Heavilon was able to connect on consecutive passes. Heavilon found Kaleb Flowers by himself for the score but the PAT was no good and the score was 13-0.
The Jets and Panthers again traded possessions — and penalties — until late in the second quarter when a 51-yard field goal attempt failed as the result of a holder being smothered by Panthers.
Stone Memorial scored on a third and two play when Heavilon connected with Flowers for a 58-yard pass, with Flowers breaking tackles to find pay dirt. With 12 seconds left on the clock, the PAT failed, making the halftime score 19-0.
The Jets were penalized for 61 yards and Panthers 79 yards with eight flags being thrown against each team. The two ran an equal number of plays.
Stone opened the second half with a 90-yard touchdown return by Braden Looper with 10:20 on the clock for a 27-0 Panther lead. The two-point conversion play was a Heavilon to Brady Lane pass.
The Jets answered later in the quarter when Adam Packett scored.
Shortly before the end of the third quarter, Heavilon tossed a 17-yard pass to Osmun to move the score to 33-7.
Jack Delk recovered a Jet fumble on the Panther 46 yard-line and Heavilon tossed a 40-plus yard TD pass to Kaleb Flowers capping Stone’s scoring for the night at 40-7.
The Jets added a Patterson TD midway through the final quarter with Jaime Perez adding the PAT for a final score of 40-14.
Post game comments
Both coaches were gracious enough to provide the Chronicle with comments about the game over the weekend.
SMHS’s Samber provided the following observations:
“I was disappointed in the number of penalties we had. I do think there are added jitters and our players had a heightened sense of wanting to show out due to it being the county game and knowing their opponent on a personal level.
“I think this leads to a self-inflicted sense of forcing a big play or trying to play outside themselves. I believe that had something to do with the penalties and miscues. After the second quarter, we settled into ourselves and resembled the team we’ve been all year.
When asked about reflections on the team’s progress and growth from the first game of the season to Friday night’s contest with the Jets, Samber had this to say:
“I get this or a similar question a lot. The words that immediately come to mind are maturity, belief and poise. This team has grown up a lot since 2021 and, as you mentioned, even since week one of 2022. I also have seen this team have a greater sense of belief in positive outcomes and in each other. So many players have stepped up and made plays throughout this season that they have come to expect themselves and their teammates are going to make a play. We have also learned to have poise in key moments. Upperman and Monterey were one-score games in the final moments. Most all of our games, most recently CCHS, have had big-time atmospheres and feels. Our team has largely played with poise through all of it.
While the game was a team effort, Samber recognized the following players:
“Jack Delk really played well on the defensive line. Nick Osmun executed really well and had some pivotal receptions at wide receiver. Braden Looper made a deciding play when the ball came his way. Brady Lane continues to be the heart and soul of our defense. Preston Mayberry stepped into a new role this week and did an exceptional job.”
Jet Coach Repasky has this to say about Friday night’s contest.
“There is always some extra excitement anytime us two teams get together that may lead to more penalties. The refs, I believe, also call it a little tighter any time you have a game like this.
“I will address the sheer number of penalties and the yardage it cost us. We had way more penalties than usual. Our penalties really hurt some of some drives and field position. We were not able to overcome them, especially on offense.”
Repasky was pleased with the break-out game of Packett. “Adam Packett had a break out game for us on offense and really gave us a shot in the arm and a deep threat we have not had all year long. This is his first year playing football and he has learned a lot quickly. Keithon Paterson and Bryson Wilson ran and played hard on offense.
On the other side of the ball, Repasky said, “Marcus Pedde played well on defense and so did Dalton Bowman. (He used to play at Stone).”
The coach concluded, “We are focused on the ‘process.’ Every week it is about us, more than the other team. We are getting a lot of young kids some valuable Friday-night-lights experience and have shown some major improvements in some areas as this year has gone on.
“Some areas we are still needing to see some improvements, but overall we have been playing more consistently and making a few plays in all three phases of the game. That’s what we focus on.
“We graduated 18 seniors off a 6-5 team last year The few seniors, or older kids we are playing have kept a really good attitude as the year has progressed, and that is the key to us being about to keep working hard when we are winless on Friday nights.
“This program was so far behind when we got here and that just does not change overnight or even over the course of three or four years.
“It is a day-in and day-out grind, and everyone on our team and in our building is committed to it.”
