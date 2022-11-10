The intensity and pressure of playing in the postseason can effect teams differently. Some respond well, lean into their coaches and focus on the job in front of them. Some, unfortunately, get caught up in the excitement of the bright lights, and don’t play at the level their coaches and fans expect them to.
For those teams, the playoffs usually end quickly.
Coach Derik Samber has been pleased with the way his Stone Memorial football squad has approached this year’s postseason. The Panthers handled each game in the regular season in a very business-like manner, and followed that tradition by opening the playoffs last week with a 37-0 shelling of Hixson.
“The guys have been very mature about everything they’ve done,” Samber said. “They know it is important they practice the right way, and play the right way. Preparation is so important to be successful on Friday nights. I think we always have our kids ready for every game, and we do that by trying to eliminate the variables.”
Samber and the Panthers [10-1] will face another tough test tonight [Nov. 11] when they host Red Bank High School in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Lions, currently 9-2 on the year, advanced to tonight’s game by knocking off Macon County, 21-14.
“They’re really good,” Samber said about Red Bank. “There is team speed everywhere, it is like having a V-8 engine at every position. One thing that concerns me is they’re very big and quick along the defensive line. They’re very disruptive.”
Red Bank is traditionally one of the strongest programs in Class 4A. The Lions compete in the difficult third region and came out of the regular season as the second seed with an impressive 8-2 record.
RBHS opened the year with seven consecutive victories, including wins over Cleveland, Ooltewah, Soddy-Daisy, Chattanooga Central, Rhea County, Hixson and East Ridge. The Lions dropped back-to-back games to Fayetteville and East Hamilton before closing the regular season with a 34-7 rout of Sequoyah.
“Red Bank is really balanced on offense,” Samber said. “They hang their hat on the running game, but they can throw the ball. All of their skilled players are talented.”
Senior quarterback Jake Brune is the key to the Lions’ offensive machine. He has thrown for over 800 yards and eight touchdowns. He is also a part of the Red Bank ground game, which averages 181 yards rushing per contest. Senior A.D. Crutcher has almost reached 1,000 yards on the ground, while also scoring nine touchdowns. If Brune throws the ball, most of his passes are for sophomore Duane Harris, who has 300 yards and five touchdown catches.
“We’ve seen some fast teams this season, like Monterey, Upperman, York and DeKalb County,” Samber said. “You have to battle speed with technique, especially in the secondary. For us, we preach getting as many of our helmets to the ball as we can.”
The Lions are averaging 21 points per contest this season on offense. Red Bank scored at least 21 points seven times during the year, including four games of 33 points or more.
“Defensively, Red Bank has a base 4-2-5 formation, but they can slide into a 4-4,” Samber said. “I think they’re only giving up 11 points per game.”
The Lions defensive staff is certainly hoping to keep that average low this week, and are working on what Samber might do offensively. The options are numerous. Senior quarterback Hunter Heavilon was hurt early in Stone Memorial’s first-round victory over Hixson Nov. 4 in Crossville. However, Nick Osmun came in and led the Panthers to victory. Austin Woody gave the Panthers a presence on the ground, while Kaleb Flowers scored two of Stone’s touchdowns, one on a long pass reception and another on an interception.
“Hunter was hurt early in the game, but if he can go Friday, he will,” Samber said earlier in the week. “He took a shot to the shoulder, but he’s a tough kid.”
An added sidebar to Stone Memorial’s game with Red Bank is the Panthers could be stepping into unchartered territory. If SMHS wins, it would be the first time in school history a Stone football team has advanced past the second round of the playoffs.
According to school records, Stone Memorial has won only one playoff game in the history of the school, a 33-28 victory over East Hamilton in 2016. The Panthers lost 28-8 to Spring Hill the following week.
“I am sure the kids are thinking about what a victory would mean,” Samber said. “But we’ve been in a lot of big games before this week. They’re aware of it, we’re honest with them. We’re embracing it.”
Nathan Brown, athletics director at Stone Memorial, said tailgating options will be available for fans before the game Friday, starting at 5 p.m.
