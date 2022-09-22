Stone Memorial High School broke into the Top 10 ranking for Division I-Class 4A football this week, with a No. 9 ranking by the Associated Press. The Panthers are undefeated after topping Upperman High School last week. They will be on the road Friday playing York Institute in Jamestown. Kick off is set for 7 p.m. The Dragons are 4-1 for the season and clinched a three-game winning streak last week against Oneida. It’s a non-district match-up for the two teams.
featured
Stone ranked 9th — heads to YAI Friday
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Outlet Center now Landers Crossroads — Developer looks to energize mall
- I-40 crash claims life of SMHS student
- Cumberland awarded $27M+ for broadband
- Overdose response takes toll on responders
- Playhouse brings life, career of Buddy Holly to stage
- Jane Way to be inducted into CCHS Hall of Fame
- Johns makes 500th assist
- Martin pleads in assault, meth cases
- Pipeline tests, work schedule for weekend
- Pair arrested on burglary charges in August incident
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.