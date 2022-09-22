SMHSUppermanFB-4.JPG

Senior quarterback Hunter Heavilon scored first for the Panthers Friday, running more than 20 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter. He would throw a touchdown pass to receiver Bear Eldridge with 35 seconds left to play, and another successful pass to tight end Brady Lane for the two-point conversion, putting the Panthers up 1 point with 33 seconds left in the game.

 Michael Lindsay

Stone Memorial High School broke into the Top 10 ranking for Division I-Class 4A football this week, with a No. 9 ranking by the Associated Press. The Panthers are undefeated after topping Upperman High School last week. They will be on the road Friday playing York Institute in Jamestown. Kick off is set for 7 p.m. The Dragons are 4-1 for the season and clinched a three-game winning streak last week against Oneida. It’s a non-district match-up for the two teams.

