Trent Stokes will take a victory any way and any time his baseball team can get it. The Stone Memorial coach has seen the Panthers do it in the past. They get behind early and have fight their way back into contention before eventually pulling out the victory.
That’s exactly what happened earlier this week when the Panthers spotted White County three runs before rallying for a 5-3 win.
“It was an up and down game for sure,” said Stokes. “We had some errors right there that allowed them to have a three-run inning. We couldn’t stay back on the pitcher, we kept rolling over a little bit. We would have a good hit every now and then, but we were spreading them out too much.
“We have to be able to string them together and we finally came out in the fifth inning and strung some hits together, and got that big inning. We pushed four runs across. We took the lead and kind of never looked back.”
The victory pushes the Panthers’ record to 10-2 for the season and 3-2 in district.
White County got on the board first with three runs on two hits in the top of the third inning. The Panthers committed two errors.
The score stayed 3-0 until the bottom of the fifth when Stone Memorial pushed across four runs on only two hits. Bryce Elmore opened the frame with a single and he moved to second when Nolan Wyatt was hit by a pitch. After a strikeout, Talyn Burd walked to load the bases.
Wade Wilson then doubled to score Elmore and Wyatt, and Burd came around to score when Collin Tiegs grounded out. Wilson later scored on a walk to make it 4-3 heading into the top of the sixth inning.
“Wade Wilson had a tremendous game tonight,” Stokes said. “He had a big hit to open the game and had another big hit to help us get our first runs across. Defensively, he made some really good plays over here at third base. Also on the leadership role, he did a good job of making sure everyone kept their heads up when we were down.”
Stokes gave the Warriors credit for battling tough throughout the seven innings. He said the Panthers didn’t adjust well to the White County pitching, which Stokes said may not have been as fast as some other pitchers.
Stone Memorial got its final tally in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI single by Rayce Boston, scoring Killian Diem to post the final 5-3 margin.
“We played really good defense for the entire game except the one inning,” said Stokes, who praised SMHS starting pitcher Braden Looper. “We’ve got to clean that up. We had some frustration plays out there, overthrew the first baseman that inning, and we would have been out of the inning with no runs.
“Any time you give a team hope, or you give them some extra outs, they’re usually going to make you pay for it,” Stokes said. “That’s a really scrappy White County team, and they’ve got two district wins, also. It was good to get the win over them, get it in the books and get it behind us.”
Stone Memorial will hit the road April 10 when the Panthers travel to DeKalb County. The first pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.
