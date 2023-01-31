For three quarters, the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers gave the No. 5-ranked White County Warriorettes everything they could handle on the road before watching the hosts pull away for the 68-48 victory.
“I was super proud of the girls and impressed with some of the things they were able to do out there,” said Stone Memorial girls coach Mike Buck. “That’s a lot closer to what I see they’re capable of. They battled and fought through the first three quarters. They never quit in the fourth quarter, but things kind of snowballed. We just weren’t able to grab back control.”
Stone Memorial trailed 16-11 after the first period of action, and actually took the lead at halftime, 32-25. White County rallied in the second half to hold a 49-44 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
Kailee Waldo and Rachel Houston led Stone Memorial with 12 points each. Ashley Whittenburg scored 11, while Adi Howard tallied six and Kortney Headrick scored five. Kara VonAchen chipped in with two.
Nia Powers led White County with 23 points.
“We feel like White County’s heart is on the inside. Those other kids can definitely shoot it and knock down some 3s,” Buck said.
“We wanted to take away as much as we could, and we wanted to limit the easy catches. We feel like they’re an inside out team. Once they made some 3-pointers, things got away from us.”
White County, 19-7 and 6-3 in the district, gave Stone Memorial trouble late when the Warriorettes turned up the heat on defense.
They picked up full court, and Stone struggled to handle the pressure, turning the ball over and giving White County several buckets in transition.
“We need to learn to finish games,” Buck said. “I have been really proud of what I have seen of us in six of the last eight quarters. We have been in games, so we just need to learn how to finish a game, put four quarters together.”
Stone Memorial, 7-18 on the year and 0-9 in the district, will host Upperman Jan. 31. The girls game starts at 6 p.m.
