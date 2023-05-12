Stone Memorial soccer players fell to the field Tuesday night after their District 6AA Tournament match with DeKalb County in Sparta.
The Panthers had given everything they had in the match, consistently peppering the Tigers’ goal, while also playing a smothering defense.
Like a heavyweight boxing match, the Panthers delivered blow after blow, while also taking DeKalb County’s best shots. Stone Memorial jumped on top early before eventually falling 2-1.
“I am so super proud of these guys. That is the best season of soccer I have had the pleasure of coaching because of their growth and their attitudes, the things we worked through,” said coach Dan Richard.
“We continued to get better. These young men are going to do great things, and not on the soccer field.
“I feel bad for the seniors. I met with them at my home before the season started and we talked about what we wanted to accomplish. They didn’t want to win the district. They wanted to play great soccer with their great friends, and have their classmates be proud of their soccer team. Those were their goals, and they accomplished them.”
In the first half, the Panthers kept the ball in the DeKalb County end of the field for most of the action. Stone took advantage of the good play when Kevin Manning scored in the 17th minute to give the Panthers a 1-0 advantage.
The Tigers tied up the score in the 29th minutes to make it 1-1 at halftime. DeKalb County got the game-winner in the 57th minute to secure the win.
“In the second half, they started to hit harder, and we had some inconsistent calls from the referee,” Richard said. “It was difficult to play the game for both teams because at any given moment the official was going to call a foul or let one go. The official was a dangerous 12th man on the field for both teams because we had injuries on the field for both teams, and it was his fault.”
At the half, Richard said he talked with his team about keeping on track, doing exactly what they were doing. Richard said he liked what he saw on offense and defense.
“Goals are going to happen, that’s part of soccer,” the coach said. “The idea is to try and not let that happen very often without scoring more goals. And putting the ball in the back of the net has been an issue for us. We were just reminding the boys of the keys we’ve been reminding them of all year.”
The loss drops Stone Memorial to 6-11-2 for the year.
“The first thing I wanted to do after the game was to get the boys off the field because they had spent so much of their effort to defend the field that once the game was over, many of them just collapsed on the field,” Richard said. “We wanted to make sure we congratulated the team that won, and then I got them on the sideline together.
“I let them know I love them, I am proud of them, and I told them to remember the scoreboard says 2-1 the last time we faced this team it was 9-0. We played a full game, and we played really well. I told them there is no reason to feel the shame, the guilt, and that they should keep their heads high.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.