Stone Memorial coach Neil Capps pleaded with his team to pick up their intensity and guard somebody during the second half of their game at rival Cumberland County Tuesday. The Panthers came into the contest with an 8-1 record, while the Jets entered at 2-6.
However, the Jets, probably playing one of if not their best game of the season, came out with both guns blaring. Cumberland County answered the Panthers practically basket for basket until Stone Memorial got some big buckets late to claim the 51-47 win.
Cumberland County, behind the shooting of Jaxon Reed and Braeden Woodard, took a 16-8 advantage at the end of the first period. Stone Memorial started hitting more shots in the second quarter and pulled within one at the half, trailing 25-24.
“All they were doing was playing harder than we were,” said a frustrated Capps. “They competed and they played with more emotion, and that one is on me. That’s my fault as coach and I take full responsibility.
“We came out flat, we didn’t do a very good job defensively, we gambled too much defensively. We got ourselves out of position too much, and that really opened up a lot of stuff. When you’re making that many mistakes, it is all on the coach.”
The win moves Stone Memorial to 9-1 on the year and 2-0 in district play. Cumberland County falls to 2-7 overall and 1-1 in the league.
“The kids played really hard and they did everything we asked them to in the practices leading up to the game,” said Cumberland coach Taylor Denney. “That’s something we’re really proud of, taking something from practice to a game. We talked at halftime that we knew they were going to make a run, and we didn’t want to let that run throw us off. We wanted to match them with a run of our own. (Unfortunately) we just kind of ran out of gas.”
The Panthers grabbed the lead momentarily late in the third period when Preston Mayberry hit a 3-pointer, Blake Holt scored on a layup and Jaydon Eldridge nailed a jumper in the lane to give Stone Memorial a 39-35 lead as the fourth period began.
Braeden Leviner sparked a Jets’ 9-5 run with a 3-pointer to watch the score get tied again at 44-44 with 4:31 to go. But Cade Capps scored on a jumper and when Conner Bowman made a layup later in the frame Stone led 48-47 with 2:17 on the clock.
“We played a little bit better defensively in the second half, there is no question,” coach Capps said “After the way we played defense in the first half, we could only go in one direction. However, that’s basketball. Sometimes you come out and things go great and sometimes you get caught up in the moment and you let somebody in.”
“When Stone made its run in the second half, our kids responded,” said Denney. “A lot of kids made some really big plays, and I couldn’t be more proud of them. I just wish we could have gotten the win.”
Matthew Bilbrey and Cade Capps scored 13 points each. Bowman scored nine points, while Mayberry had six. Brady Lane and Blake Holt contributed four points a piece. Eldridge scored two points.
Reed led Cumberland County with 18 points, while Woodward added 14. Ethan Dixon scored six points, and Leviner tallied five. Nolen Carter scored four.
“Connor Bowman has really been competing and he’s been playing well all year,” Capps said. “He is like a Swiss army knife, he does so much for us -- as far as rebounding, he can guard a guard, he can guard a post player, he can handle the ball in transition, he finishes well. We’re happy to have him and we couldn’t win without him.”
