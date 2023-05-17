James Pritt wasn’t sure just how well his boys track team would do last week in the Class AA Sectional Meet in Fairview, Tenn. The Stone Memorial coach took just eight guys to the competition, but they came up big by finishing fifth overall and qualifying three for the upcoming state championships.
Nathan Wagner finished well enough in the 800 meters and the 1600 to earn a berth at the state meet. Trevor Sinard qualified in the shot put, and Aaron Conley qualified for a spot in the triple jump.
“Nathan Wagner really stepped things up,” Pritt said.
“I think he was seeded fifth in both events, but ended up having a personal best in the 800 by about 3 seconds, and a personal best in the 1600 by around 6 seconds.”
Wagner came from behind to win the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 1 second. He then followed that up by finishing second in the 1600 with a time of 4:36. Conley finished second overall with a leap of 40 feet, 10.5 inches. Sinard also finished second in the shot put with a toss of 42 feet, 3 inches.
“Nathan went into the 800 and the 1600 with the strategies of hanging with the leaders and then waiting until near the end to kick,” Pritt said.
“If he could stay within five meters, we knew he would be OK because his ability to kick at the end is so much stronger than most runners.”
The coach also pointed out how well some the other Stone competitors performed in the meet. He mentioned Maddox Oquendo finishing fifth in the long jump, and running a leg in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, each of which finished third.
“Maddox has improved so much in the long jump. He went over 20 feet, but was jumping only in the 18s earlier in the year,” Pritt said. “We’ve been working on our relays a lot in practice, making sure our handoffs were solid. We took just eight guys to the meet and ended up finishing fifth out of 25 total teams. It was a very good meet for them.”
Pritt said he was proud of the way several of the girls performed in the meet, especially sprinter Macy Smith. She had top-15 finishes in the 100 meters and the 400 meters.
He said she did very well considering how talented the field was at the meet. He also mentioned Kortney Headrick in the discus and shot put, and Savanna Amos in the 1600 and 3200 meters.
The state track championship is scheduled for May 23 at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
Complete results for the girls include: 100 meters – Macy Smith, seventh, 13.54; 400 meters – Macy Smith, 13th, 1:06; 1600 meters – Savanna Amos, 10th, 5:46; 3200 meters – Savanna Amos, sixth, 12:27; Discus – Kortney Headrick, fifth, 85 feet, 11 inches; shot put – Kortney Headrick, seventh, 28 feet, 4 inches; Gema Paramo, 17th, 23 feet, 1 inch.
Complete results for the boys include: 100 meters – Maddox Oquendo, ninth, 11.71; 800 meters – Nathan Wagner, first, 2:01; 1600 meters – Nathan Wagner, second, 4:36; Trenton Duncan, 13th, 5:05; 3200 meters – Trenton Duncan, fourth, 10:55; 4x100 meter relay - [Maddox Oquendo, Brett McClung, Skylar Harville, Aaron Conley], third, 44.86; 4x400 meter relay - [Maddox Oquendo, Brett McClung, Skylar Harville, Nathan Wagner], third, 3:36; long jump – Maddox Oquendo, fifth, 20 feet, 5.5 inches; triple jump – Aaron Conley, second, 40 feet, 10.5 inches; discus – Trevor Sinard, 11th, 97 feet; Kenyon Rector, 17th, 89 feet, 1 inch; shot put – Trevor Sinard, second, 42 feet, 3 inches.
