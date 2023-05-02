Junior Rachel Houston of Stone Memorial High School is one of the top tennis players in the region. Molly Neal of Cumberland County High is an up-and-coming freshman with the potential to possibly achieve that same position in the region hierarchy
Last Wednesday afternoon, the two met at Cumberland County High School, a matchup of two athletic players with all-court games.
Houston won this particular round, 8-0, and helped Stone win the girls’ overall match 7-2.
She said the games were close, however, and Neal made her earn the win by keeping the ball in play.
“She’s definitely an up-and-coming player,” said Houston, who has an 11-1 record this season. “She hit some good serves. I have more experience. Consistency is the key - hitting the right shots at the right time.”
Houston effort at the top singles spot propelled the Stone Memorial girls to a the win over CCHS.
Stone coach Dylan Nelson said he ran a different lineup against CCHS to give some players the opportunity to compete as a higher seed.
Tina Tung and Sydney Rally made the most of the move, winning their matches at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively.
“They both had good wins,” Nelson said.
Tung defeated Stephanie Turner, 8-1, while Rally topped Anna Davidson, 8-2.
Stone’s Courtney Calhoun defeated Cheyenne Emery, 8-0 at No. 4 singles, and Phoebe Smith won 8-1 against Catherine Campbell at No. 5 singles.
In No. 6 singles, Ellie Smith defeated Sabrina Brummet, 8-1.
In No. 1 doubles, Carrie Houston and Isabella Aikens defeated Neal and Turner, 8-1.
Lady Jets Davidson and Emery topped Calhoun and Smith 8-3 at No. 2 doubles, and Campbell and Brummet defeated Stone’s Nicole Ranson and Sara Ramirez 8-5 in the No. 3 match.
“I was very pleased with our doubles play,” said CCHS coach David Walker.
“Sabrina and Catherine won their first high school tennis match. Sabrina is a freshman and tennis novice. Catherine is a junior exchange student from Brazil.”
The Stone boys prevailed against CCHS, 9-0; CCHS had only two players and forfeited all but three matches.
At No. 1 singles, Sean Esper won against Taz Hopkins, 8-0. Levi McClung won by the same score against Jerik Oaks at No. 2 singles, and they did likewise playing Hopkins and Oaks in No. 1 doubles.
“The key is consistency and putting the ball back on the court,” said Nelson, noting Esper plays soccer and is athletic.
Rachel Houston will now focus on the postseason. She is out to improve from last season when she lost in the region final, and failed to qualify for state.
“Rachel’s gotten better over the past year,” Nelson said.
“She’s super consistent and has learned to structure points really well over the past three years. I wouldn’t be surprised if she makes it as far or farther this year.”
