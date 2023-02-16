Tonight's Stone Memorial Middle School volleyball match with Bledsoe County has been rescheduled due to the possibility of inclement weather.
The match is now set for March 30 at SMHS.
Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight...perhaps a rumble of thunder. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 7:01 pm
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Cumberland County through 745 PM CST... At 658 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of Pikeville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Crossville, Fairfield Glade, Crab Orchard, Lake Tansi, Cumberland Mountain State Park and Indian Rock Lake. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 323 and 339. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CST for Middle Tennessee. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
